Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Afternoon Book Club (7th-8th grade)

An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the 2015 realistic fiction book, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” written by Ali Benjamin. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Dinner show at Casper Theater Company

Casper Theater Company has a new show on the horizon. The world premiere of Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys RIP, will debut on May 22 with a special dinner theater performance; May 23, June 4-5-6, at 735 CY. Friday and Saturday night curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday May 22 only will be a dinner theater performance. No tickets for show only will be sold for May 22. If you have a season ticket, there will be no charge for the dinner. Just show your season ticket at the door at 6 p.m. For those of you who would like to indulge in a fabulous dinner, the cost will be $35 for dinner and show but reservations are a must. Dinner on May 22 will be held at 6 p.m., with show at 7:30 p.m. To make your reservation please send an email to caspertheatercompany@gmail.com with May 22 and the number of people attending with you. You can also call the theater at 267-7243 to make a reservation.