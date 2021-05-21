Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club, closed meeting; 7 p.m., 15th and Melrose, at the church. Web site:
- .
- NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.
- Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.
Popular plant sale at ARLC
Natrona County Master Gardeners will again hold their plant sale fundraiser, after a year without this community favorite event. The plant sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22, at the Agriculture Resources and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. We would like to thank the community for continued support of this important fundraiser.
OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew east side for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
Free Natrona County preparedness workshop
A preparedness workshop will be held on May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, at 3931 West 45th St. The event is free and open to the public.
Booths will feature information on 72-hour emergency survival kits, employment, self-reliance, addiction recovery, internet security, food storage, disaster relief resources, personal safety, and fire safety. There will be classes on disaster preparedness, food storage, personal safety, and spiritual preparedness.
The keynote speakers will be Scott Cotton, UW Extension Educator/Disaster Education Specialist, and Kim Austin, regional manager of Self-Reliance Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Big block party on Wolcott
Joshua’s Storehouse presents a summer fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at 334 S. Wolcott St. Enjoy live music from six musicians and or bands, more than 20 vendors, face painting, a chalk art contest, fun and games, a 50/50 raffle and enjoy lunch for $2. The event, Joshua’s largest of the year, is sponsored by Jonah Bank of Wyoming.
Casper PRAYSwalk at City Park
Calling all women who enjoy praying and socializing with other Christian women. You are invited to participate in Stonecroft-Casper/Vital Network PRAYSWALK 2021 and Picnic. Reach out to our community by walking in small groups and praying for the people, leadership, workers, services, churches, and businesses of Casper — and get some extra exercise, too.
Meet at 10:30 a.m. on May 22, at City Park, on the corner of 7th and Center Streets. We will walk for an hour, then return to City Park for a picnic and share our experiences on the PRAYSWALK. Please bring your walking shoes, water, a brown bag lunch, and a lawn chair. If you are not able to walk, you are still welcome to join the picnic lunch and networking at 11:30 a.m.
Casper Vital Network is a non-denominational Christian group, meeting every woman “where she is, as she is.” For more information, call Julie at 235-8848.
Artist, sculptor Bocchino in Casper
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is excited to introduce the work of Serena Bocchino to the Casper community. Serena Bocchino’s exhibition will include paintings and sculptures in her show titled, “Influence,” by Serena Bocchino. The exhibit will consist of work from the following series: The Veil Series, Colorforms, Mirror Series, Twirl, FEVER, Color Theory, and iPOP.
Students are invited to attend Exploring Abstract Art with Serena Bocchino from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22. Participants will explore the power of imagination as they learn to draw and paint using simple lines, shapes, and colors. The cost for this class is $10 per member and $20 per not-yet-member per participating child. For more information or to register, contact the Nicolaysen Art Museum at 235-5247.
Including the art featured in the gallery, there will be a large-scale mural mounted titled FRESH, from the iPop series, on the exterior of the museum. Additionally, Bocchino will be in Casper for a mini-residency from 1 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, and from noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 23. The community is invited to observe Bocchino create a wire sculpture specifically for the Nic.
Elks golf tourney at muni
Elks Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Casper Municipal Golf Course. Format is 2-person best ball scramble, $70 per person, $10 mulligans for a 50/50 drawing. Dinner and prizes at the lodge afterwards for all participants. Must be present to win.
Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
Afternoon Book Club (7th-8th grade)
An afternoon book club for teens, sponsored by the Natrona County Library, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, at Metro Coffee Co in downtown Casper. Teens will discuss the 2015 realistic fiction book, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” written by Ali Benjamin. The group is open to students in grades 7–8, and new members are always welcome. Participants receive a free drink, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. To participate, pick up a copy of this month’s book in the Teen Zone. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Dinner show at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company has a new show on the horizon. The world premiere of Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys RIP, will debut on May 22 with a special dinner theater performance; May 23, June 4-5-6, at 735 CY. Friday and Saturday night curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday May 22 only will be a dinner theater performance. No tickets for show only will be sold for May 22. If you have a season ticket, there will be no charge for the dinner. Just show your season ticket at the door at 6 p.m. For those of you who would like to indulge in a fabulous dinner, the cost will be $35 for dinner and show but reservations are a must. Dinner on May 22 will be held at 6 p.m., with show at 7:30 p.m. To make your reservation please send an email to caspertheatercompany@gmail.com with May 22 and the number of people attending with you. You can also call the theater at 267-7243 to make a reservation.
“Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys,” is a sequel to “What Happened to Smith?”, which was the sequel to our original mini-series, “Chez Tre Chic”. Ralph and Gladys, two of the characters in both mini-series, now have their own one-act, also written and directed by Donna Fisher.. Their antics will again come to light with hilarious laughter from their friends and family. The show stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets may be purchased at the Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for Seniors/students.
Like so many other business, we, at Casper Theater Company have had a hard year, with many cancellations beyond our control. But we are hangin’ in there. We wanted to start your summer off with something to make you laugh, a fabulous dinner and a great experience. We hope you will join us in supporting the arts, because the arts are universal throughout the world. Come “play” with us.
Avengers at Eagles Saturday
Come join us for a dance by the Avengers Band at the Eagle’s Lodge on Saturday, May 22, from 7 to 10 p.m., and admission is $6 for ages 15 and older. We plan to have potluck snacks after 8 and there may even be door prizes after 9. Please don’t come if you are ill.