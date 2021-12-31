Town Crier: Saturday's Highlights

Saturday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 10 a.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 9 p.m., 1868

S. Poplar. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are open. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Alcoholics Anonymous “A Sufficient Substitute:” 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.

Al-Anon: 10 a.m., 4600 S. Poplar, Shepherd of the Hills Church, New Starts.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club; 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott 12-24 Club. Web site: urmrna.org

NAMI Connections: 4 p.m., Iris Clubhouse, 239 E. H St.

Adult Children of Alcoholics: 1:30-3 p.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott St., Suite 200. Open meeting.

Senior center display

Must see display is a lovely collection of Christmas mice. It is just a small part of Carol Weixel’s many years of collecting. There is even a mice Nativity scene!

See this display at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. 4th Street in Casper. Call 307-265-4678 for more information.

