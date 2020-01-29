Town Crier: Schools

Schools
Women's rights talk Friday
Julia M. Santucci will be addressing the ways that the treatment, status and rights of women can be improved around the world at 1 p.m. Friday at Casper College.
“Given the recent uptick in interest in women's rights in Wyoming — the suffrage anniversary, equal pay, recruiting, more women running for political office, indigenous women missing, etc. — Santucci seems especially appropriate,” said Erich Frankland, political science instructor. Santucci was the senior adviser in the U.S. Secretary of State’s Office of Global Women’s Issues from 2015-17, where she worked to advance gender equality as a core U.S. foreign policy priority, including in efforts to counterterrorism and violent extremism.
Santucci’s talk is free and open to the public and will take place in the Wheeler Auditorium, Room 103, in the Wold Physical Science Center on the Casper College campus.
SME offers scholarships to high school seniors
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several $1500 scholarships to current High School seniors in Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Sheridan counties. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, with an intent to follow a college course of study and career goals which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. These may include a physical science (examples: geology, chemistry, physics) engineering or math. Applicants will also be required to provide transcripts and write a short essay on a specified subject. Applications or further information can be requested by emailing to the attention of Bernard Bonifas at smecasper@gmail.com. Applications are due April 5, 2020, and will be awarded in early May.
Harry Potter book night Feb. 6
The Tate Geological Museum at Casper College will host Harry Potter Book Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. Harry Potter Book Night is free and open to the public.
The Tate, along with other locations around the globe, will be celebrating Harry Potter Book Night with Bloomsbury Publishing plc. “Each year, Bloomsbury encourages book stores, museums, libraries and other entities to join them in an international book night to celebrate the epic Harry Potter books. This year’s book is 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,'” said Patti Finkle, director of museums.
The book features the Triwizard Tournament as well as dragons. Using that as the basis for the evening’s events, the Tate will look at where dragon stories came from — and if they were based on dinosaur bones — as well as the dinosaur Dracorex Hogwartsia. In addition to studying dragons and dinosaurs, attendees will also be able to play muggle and wizard games with staff from the Goodstein Foundation Library, learn about owls from Audubon Wyoming, participate in a wizard robe costume contest, make a potion or two and enjoy face painting, treats and “pumpkin juice.”
The Tate Geological Museum is located on the Casper College campus. For more information, contact Finkle at 268-3026.
Homecoming festivities Feb. 15
The Casper College Alumni Association will host the annual homecoming festivities at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium Saturday, Feb. 15. Both Casper College basketball teams will take on the Northwest Trappers from Powell.
The alumni association will serve free chili, beginning at 2 p.m. until it’s gone. In addition to the chili, there will be face painting for the children by the Casper College Association of Dance Performers student club, a photo booth and a 50/50 raffle — last year's winner of the raffle took home $381. During the men’s halftime, student clubs on campus will compete in a bunker drill.
Admission for both games is only $1 per person for children and adults. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m. Musical entertainment for the day will be provided by the Casper College Pep Band.
The Erickson Thunderbird Gym is located on the Casper College campus. Both games can also be viewed at tbirds.cc.
District preschool has openings
The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.
This is an all-day preschool/childcare setting open from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Preschool students work with a certified preschool teacher, a highly qualified classroom assistant and high school students who are participating in Family and Consumer Science courses at Pathways. Breakfast and lunch are included in the $700/month tuition. Please contact Ms. Alicia Alger, the preschool teacher, at 307-253-1451 for more information or to enroll your child.
The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours. Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development and internships. High school students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
Limited preschool spots available
The NCSD Preschool Program has a limited number of preschool openings for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The NCSD Preschool classrooms are housed within NCSD elementary schools. Preschool students work with certified preschool teachers and highly qualified classroom assistants. These programs are half-day preschool and meals are not included.
NCSD’s preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families who qualify.
Qualifications: students must have been three years old by September 2019; families must qualify financially according to the Federal Guidelines for 2019-2020.
Families who are interested may complete the TANF Financial Requirement Forms and bring them to Mrs. Mari Stoll, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood, at 970 N. Glenn Rd., Casper, WY 82601. Families with complete applications and who qualify financially will be contacted by Mrs. Stoll about placement possibilities.
Please contact Mari Stoll with any questions at mari_stoll@natronaschools.org or at 307-253-5434.
Hunting with Heroes donates to CC vets
Hunting With Heroes has donated $10,000 to the Casper College Veterans Club.
According to Dan Currah, co-founder of Hunting with Heroes, the group decided to share their earnings from a recently held Thankful Thursday at the Beacon Club. “We have been very lucky as an organization with fundraising. Co-founder Colton Sasser and I approached these guys to help us gather auction items for Thankful Thursday and to help at the event,” said Currah. “When I went to Casper College back in the early 1970s, there wasn’t a veterans program, and Colton and I both wanted to share and give back to another veterans organization.”
“This generous donation will go back to all our student success activities we have here at Casper College for our veterans,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator. “This donation is really a big deal for us,” noted Whipps.
The mission of Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is to give back to disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The organization offers a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported — a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.
The Casper College Veterans Club is a student-led organization that supports active military and veteran students and their dependents through empowering them and their families to foster collective success and positive campus and community interactions. The Casper College Veterans Club is a partner with the Student Veterans of America. You can find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollegeVeterans
CC recognized for military friendliness
Casper College has been named to the 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools list as a Silver Award recipient. The list, compiled by Military Friendly, honors those colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.
According to Military Friendly, schools that receive the Silver Award designation “ ... meet the requirements and score within 20 percent of the 10th ranking school in their category. Only a select group of institutions achieve this honor.” Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator, noted that being a Military Friendly Silver member “means that Casper College provides ample opportunity and support for veterans.” Casper College is also the only Military Friendly designated school in the state of Wyoming for 2019-2020.
The 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools list was compiled using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.
You have free articles remaining.
Trojan band excels at state festival
The Kelly Walsh High School “Trojan Marching Band” performed its 2019 show, “Strength and Honor” at the WHSAA State Marching Band Festival held at the Casper Events Center on Saturday, October 19. Kelly Walsh received a Superior Rating and five caption awards, including brass, color guard, marching, music and woodwinds. This is the 10th year in a row that Kelly Walsh has received a Superior Rating at State Marching Band.
There were 21 high schools who participated in the festival. The state marching band festival is not a competition. Bands are awarded a rating (Superior, Excellent, Good) based on their performance. Bands are eligible to receive caption awards for exemplary performances in certain areas including the following: Brass, Woodwind, Percussion, Music, Marching and color guard. A band has to receive 90 percent of the total possible scores in the given area to receive a caption award.
Bands were adjudicated by two music judges, two marching judges, a percussion judge and a color guard judge.
New photography scholarship at CC
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is offering a $500 photography scholarship at Casper College for the spring semester. Another scholarship will be offered for fall 2020. This scholarship is in memory of J.R. Hunter, who died by suicide June 3, 2015. J.R. was a well-known outdoor photographer whose photos using 35mm slides are displayed in homes and businesses across Wyoming as well as other states. Some of his photos can be seen at jrhunterphotography.com. Contact Casper College for information and to apply for this scholarship.
Nissan scholarship applications
Nissan of Casper presents the 2020 scholarship award. The winner receives a 2019 Nissan Kicks. In addition, two $1,000 cash awards will be presented.
Applicants must be graduating seniors in Natrona, Converse and Campbell counties who will be attending college in fall 2020. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.
Requirements include a minimum GPA of 3.5, a minimum ACT of 24 and a minimum SAT of 1,700.
Application includes copy of high school transcript by mail, write a 500-word essay explaining education goals and include clubs, organizations and activities; two letters of recommendation, family financial information to include page one of a tax return or FAFSA, a letter of acceptance from college or university and a list of AP, IB and BOCES classes.
Complete application information is available at www.nissanofcasper.com; click on the "About Us" tab, then "Scholarship Application."
Lab preschool accepting students
The Natrona County School District recently opened a Lab Preschool at the Pathways Innovation Center. The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours.
In order to provide this exceptional learning opportunity for NCSD High School students, parents/guardians can enroll their children who turned 3 or 4 years old by September 15 in the NCSD Lab Preschool. The NCSD Lab Preschool enrollment is limited to 14 preschool students.
The hours of operation are from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuition will be at the rate of $700/month per child due on the first of each month. Breakfast and lunch are provided at no additional cost. Preschool students will learn from a highly qualified, certified preschool teacher with the assistance of highly qualified educational support specialists
If you are interested in enrolling your child in the NCSD Lab Preschool, please call the teacher, Alicia Alger, at the Pathways Innovation Center, 307-253-1451. Please leave a message and the teacher will return your call ASAP!
Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development and internships. High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
CC theater season announced
The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will look at “Mystery, Mayhem, and Madness,” during the 2019-2020 season.
Aaron Wood will direct this year’s dance production. “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be performed on the McMurry Mainstage February 20-23 and 27-29. The dance is an adaptation of the short story “The Yellow Paper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman.
The final event for the season will be the comedy “Noises Off” April 23-25, 29-30 and May 1-2. Directed by Richard Burk,"Noises Off" will give the audience a look at a theater production during final dress rehearsal, backstage and later in the run as the production moves toward chaos.
Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
Little Free Library at ALC
The Adult Learning Center at Casper College is now the site of a Little Free Library. The library consists of two former newspaper racks each featuring a selection of books for most ages.
Everyone is welcome to “take a book and share a book.”
The two newspaper racks were donated by the Casper Star-Tribune, while the Friends of the Library Foundation donated some of the reading materials and also facilitated the acquisition of the Little Free Library.
Little Free Library book exchanges are located in all 50 states and 85 countries.
Started in 2009 by Todd Bol and Rick Brooks of Hudson, Wisconsin, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization. According to LFL, the mission of the organization is “… to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.”
School lunch pricing program
Natrona County School District announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program. Each school and the office of Natrona County School District Food Services, have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SNAP & FDPIR Benefits and Foster Children: Students that are in these three categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school to check on student’s direct certification status.
TANF non-custodial: Students that are in this category can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.
Homeless, migrant & runaway: Students are determined to be homeless, migrant or runaway by the school homeless liaison will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.
Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.
Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, Natrona County School District Food Services will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to NCSD Food Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd, Casper, WY 82601, 253-5205 for a hearing on the decision.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.
The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.