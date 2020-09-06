Town Crier: Schools

Register for school bus
NCSD Transportation’s goal is to meet the guidelines as provided by state and local health officials while ensuring a safe and healthy transportation experience for all student riders and staff. All students must be a registered rider. In order to ensure your child has an assigned seat on their designated bus please submit your registration immediately.
All student riders must register, even if your child rode NCSD Transportation in previous years.
Bus registration is done within your Campus Parent Portal.
There is limited spacing available on buses due to COVID-19 restrictions; please only register your child if you intend for them to ride the bus frequently and consistently.
If you have already registered your student bus rider, please check your Campus Parent Portal for route information. NCSD Transportation is working diligently to update route information for all registered families.
Thank you for your partnership as everyone works together to ensure safe and healthy environments for students, staff and school families.
For questions please contact NCSD Transportation at 307-253-5283.
NC enrolling for lab preschool
The Natrona County School District’s Lab Preschool at the Pathways Innovation Center is accepting new students. The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours.
In order to provide this exceptional learning opportunity for NCSD high school students, parents/guardians can enroll their children who turned 3 or 4 years old (students must be potty-trained) by September 15 in the NCSD Lab Preschool. The NCSD Lab Preschool enrollment is limited to 14 preschool students.
The hours of operation are from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (with the potential of extending to 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
Tuition will be at the rate of $700/month per child due on the first of each month.
Breakfast and lunch are provided at no additional cost.
Preschool students will learn from a highly qualified, certified preschool teacher with the assistance of highly qualified educational support specialists
If you are interested in enrolling your child in the NCSD Lab Preschool please visit the website at www.natronaschools.org, click on the Parents/Students tab> click on Enrollment >New Student.
Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development and internships. High school students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
The Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all students, staff and school families. Age-appropriate safety and health guidelines will be followed within the preschool classrooms. Additionally, designated and frequent sanitizing and disinfecting processes will be followed — aligned to standards set forth within all District facilities.
For more questions on NCSD’s Lab Preschool opportunity, please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood, by calling 253-5434.
First art show at CC open
“Unraveling,” the first show for the 2020 fall semester at the Goodstein Visual Arts Center, will be on display to Sept. 10. An artist talk will take place Thursday, Sept. 10.
The show presents the works of ceramic artist Amber Battista Olson. “With this show, I desire to catch the essence of a healing process, an unraveling,” she said.
“The austerity of my work is broken by the human touch. I am interested in the soft marks made by the human hand. I focus on process and expression, integrating gesture and movement. I am inspired by forms in nature, and the female body — perfect and imperfect all at once,” said Battista Olson.
Originally from the East Coast, she has lived in Wyoming for the last 16 years. “My main focus is in small-scale ceramic and mixed media sculpture, vessels and site-specific pieces,” Battista Olson noted. Her artwork is in the permanent collection at The NIC and private collections throughout the West. In addition to her artwork, she is the lead designer at Lulu B Art and Design.
The exhibition and talk are free and open to the public. The talk will take place in Room 102, beginning at noon.
The Goodstein Visual Arts Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery and Room 102 are located in the Goodstein Visual Arts Center on the Casper College campus.
New scholarships available
Five new scholarships have been established at Casper College, thanks to the generosity of Lee and Felicia Castellow.
Four of the scholarships are directed specifically at the trades. They include the Lee and Felicia Castellow Diesel Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Auto Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Castellow Welding Scholarship and the Lee and Felicia Castellow Trades Scholarship. The fifth scholarship is the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center Graduate Scholarship.
The diesel mechanics, auto mechanics and welding scholarships are all worth $1,000 to be divided equally between the fall and spring semesters. Each scholarship is open to any nontraditional Casper College student majoring in that specific field with a cumulative GPA of 2.0, who is enrolled in six or more credit hours and is a Wyoming resident who can show financial need.
The trades scholarship is open specifically to Wyoming high school graduates who are enrolled in a trades industry program at Casper College, are single or a single parent and can show financial need. The scholarship is worth $1,000.
The fifth scholarship established by the Castellows is the Castellow Adult Learning Center Scholarship. The scholarship is specifically for a Wyoming student who has graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College, earned their High School Equivalency certificate and is attending Casper College. To be considered for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be single, or a single parent, and show financial need.
“The Castellows wanted to give Wyoming residents the opportunity to attend Casper College. They also wanted to give back to the Casper community that has been so good to them,” noted Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on any of these scholarships, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Private school needs teacher
Excel Academy Private School is currently accepting applications for a full-time math/science teaching position. This position will be with students ranging from grades 3-9. Current infant, child, adult, CPR/First aid preferred. Must be flexible, hardworking, able to think outside of the box, organized, have a good positive attitude, show dedication and want to ensure all students are having their needs met. If interested please email resume to: jawistisen@excelacademywy.com or drop off at 500 S. Jefferson St. Questions may be directed to Jennifer Wistisen at 259-4599 or 237-3963. Excel Academy Private School is an equal opportunity employer.
Dog trek Sept. 12
The Second Annual Casper College T-Bird Dog Trek will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. The T-Bird Dog Trek is the lead-in event to the Annual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 13.
This year’s T-Bird Dog Trek will take dogs and their people on a 1.5-mile walk around the campus on what is known as the “inner loop.” Along the way, dogs will find treats and water stations throughout their walk. The cost per dog to participate is $10, and all proceeds will go to the Casper College Veterans Club.
Last year 54 dogs and their people participated and raised over $500 for the veterans club.
Dogs and their people can register the day of in front of the Casper College Student Union and University of Wyoming at Casper building, and then start the walk. For more information, contact Nick Whipps at 268-2510.
CC offers classes for educators
The Center for Training and Development at Casper College offers a large selection of classes for educators. Each course lasts for six weeks, and two start dates are available in the fall, one in September and the other in October.
Creating a Classroom Website is a fun, easy-to-understand course for teachers that will help them become more modern, effective and dynamic while helping them build a published classroom website complete with content, images, animation, links and a blog, according to Ed2Go.
Homeschool With Success is for those wanting to know how to homeschool their children to “ensure that they get what they need academically and socially.” The Ed2Go class will provide information and guidance so that parents and guardians can plot their homeschooling class for years to come.
Teachers wanting to have a more orderly and peaceful classroom are urged to enroll in Solving Classroom Discipline Problems. The Ed2Go course “provides a step-by-step approach to effective, positive classroom discipline, and it’s continually rated by teachers as one of the most valuable they’ve taken.”
A class specifically for those teaching preschoolers, Teaching Preschool: A Year of Inspiring Lessons, will show participants “... how to develop creative and balanced preschool lesson plans for every month of the school year.” The Ed2Go class will also equip participants “... with a lesson plan template, and over 100 engaging and interchangeable activities for circle-discussion, art, literacy, motor skills, science and music.”
Finally, Reading Strategies Suite “... is comprised of four classes that will help teachers develop effective reading strategies,” said Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist at Casper College. According to Schneider, the four classes are Ready, Set, Read, Guided Reading and Writing Strategies for Maximum Student Achievement, Guided Reading: Strategies for the Differentiated Classroom and Response to Intervention: Reading Strategies That Work.
The cost for each course, except for Reading Strategies Suite, is $89. The cost for Reading Strategies Suite is $395. Schneider noted that PTSB credits are available through the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board for these classes.
To register for these classes, as well as find more classes and full class descriptions, go to ed2go.com/casper. For more information, contact Schneider at 268-3847 or sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu.
