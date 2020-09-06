Town Crier: Schools

Dog trek Sept. 12

The Second Annual Casper College T-Bird Dog Trek will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. The T-Bird Dog Trek is the lead-in event to the Annual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 13.

This year’s T-Bird Dog Trek will take dogs and their people on a 1.5-mile walk around the campus on what is known as the “inner loop.” Along the way, dogs will find treats and water stations throughout their walk. The cost per dog to participate is $10, and all proceeds will go to the Casper College Veterans Club.

Last year 54 dogs and their people participated and raised over $500 for the veterans club.

Dogs and their people can register the day of in front of the Casper College Student Union and University of Wyoming at Casper building, and then start the walk. For more information, contact Nick Whipps at 268-2510.

CC offers classes for educators

The Center for Training and Development at Casper College offers a large selection of classes for educators. Each course lasts for six weeks, and two start dates are available in the fall, one in September and the other in October.