Town Crier: Schools

Lisa Rode established the scholarship in honor of Turner, who began her career at Casper College as a nursing instructor on Aug. 26, 1974. “This scholarship is a tribute to her achievements in nursing science and education and her ongoing devotion to Casper College and its nursing students,” said Rode.

Turner moved from instructor to director of nursing on July 1, 1984. She held that position until June 30, 1999. In addition to her duties as director of nursing, she also held the position of division chair for the Casper College Division of Health Arts and Sciences from 1987-1989 and then again from 1995-1999. On July 1, 1999, she became Casper College’s associate dean of academic affairs, a position she held until her retirement June 30, 2001. “During (her) time (in the nursing department), she devoted herself to the provision of quality education to the program's students and to the advancement of nursing and nursing education,” Rode noted.

“Committed to patient care, she continued to work part-time as a nurse at Wyoming Medical Center. Committed to nursing education, she served as an accreditation site visitor and a consultant for the National League for Nursing for many years, even after her retirement from Casper College,” said Rode. “While she still misses caring for others as a nurse and as a teacher, she enjoys retirement.”