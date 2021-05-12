Town Crier: Schools

Schools
CC graduation Friday
Thanks to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Casper College is returning to an in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m., on Friday in the Ford Wyoming Center.
Over 250 students will march, including several from the class of 2020. This year’s commencement speaker is graduating student Marija Bakic. Bakic was selected from a group of students who presented their proposed commencement speech to a panel of judges.
According to Linda Nichols, registrar, higher education mandates require participants to wear a face mask. All commencement participants will follow the revised social distancing protocols established by Governor Mark Gordon’s health orders for schools.
In honor of the college’s 75th anniversary, all graduates participating in commencement will receive a special 75th-anniversary/Class of 2021 face mask.
Because the Ford Wyoming Center lifted restrictions May 1, there is not a capacity limit for spectators. The WFC also does not have a mask mandate or social distancing requirements.
The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public and will also be available to view online at caspercollege.edu/offices-services/records/commencement/livestream.
Send cards to Mrs. Powell
The beloved kindergarten teacher at St. Anthony Tri-Parish School, Loraine Powell, is retiring after 31 years in the classroom. She has been a blessing to so many and former students, parents, co-workers, community members and friends are welcome to send well wishes to her. Cards and well wishes can be sent to the school, addressed Loraine Powell, 1145 W. 20th Street, Casper, WY 82604.
CALC graduation set May 19
The 2021 Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College High School Equivalency Commencement will be held Wednesday, May 19, beginning at 6 p.m.
This year’s commencement speaker will be Hope Doyle, who earned her high school equivalency certificate. She then earned her associate in animal science from Western Nebraska Community College in 2011 and her bachelor’s in animal sciences in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Since 2018, Doyle has worked for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services in Casper as a workforce innovation and opportunity act case manager and employment services specialist.
The graduation ceremony will take place in the Wheeler Auditorium in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
Werner hosts burrowing owls discussion
If you have ever wondered how biologists study birds and want to know more about the little owls that live in holes in the ground, then plan to join the May Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, May’s topic, “Migration of Wyoming’s Burrowing Owls Across America,” will examine how biologists use satellite transmitters to trap and track burrowing owls to identify their migration routes and wintering areas. Andrea Orabona, a statewide nongame bird biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Nongame Program based in Lander, will give the presentation.
“The burrowing owl is classified as a ‘Species of Greatest Conservation Need’ in Wyoming. Andrea will discuss the importance of the project, its objectives and methods, and the results thus far,” said Ms. Hayford.
The program will appear via Zoom. Attendees can access links to the program via the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wernerwildlife. For more information, call 235-2108. The Werner Wildlife Museum is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Medal of Honor recipient speaks at CC
MMedal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts will speak at Casper College Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. as part of the school’s “Freedom's Never Free,” World War II traveling memorial.
According to Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator, Pitts will be speaking on commitment, sacrifice and his time with Chosen Company and its heroic struggle to survive in the mountains of Afghanistan.
Pitts was awarded the Medal of Honor for actions in Afghanistan July 13, 2008, when a well-organized Anti-Afghan Force consisting of over 200 members initiated a close proximity sustained and complex assault against 49 Americans occupying Wanat Vehicle Patrol Base. An immediate wave of rocket-propelled grenade rounds engulfed the Observation Post wounding Pitts and inflicting heavy casualties.
Once rescued, Sgt. Pitts spent over a year recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before being medically discharged in 2009.
Pitts’ presentation is free and open to the public and sponsored by the Board of Cooperative Educational Services and the Casper College Foundation. The presentation will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall, located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
CC holds field science camp for youth
Casper College is offering a field science camp for elementary students currently in the fourth or fifth grade. The camp will run June 14-18 from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Beth Wisely, who holds a doctorate in geology and teaches geology at Casper College, the deadline for early registration is Friday, May 14. The registration site can be found at https://sites.google.com/caspercollege.edu/summer-field-science-2019/home.
The five-day camp will provide field experience for those students who have an interest in science and nature. “This is a great way to get your fourth and fifth graders outdoors this summer and excited about nature and discovery,” said Wisely. “Instructors include geologists, biologists, and educators who invite your children to share in the wonders of the natural world of Wyoming, close to home.”
Students will participate in field trips throughout the area to learn about the local plants, animals, rocks, and fossils. They will visit Casper city parks, Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, the Alcova/Pathfinder area, Casper Mountain, Bates Creek, and the Speas Fish Hatchery.
The cost per student is $100 and $120 after May 14. The camp is limited to the first 20 students, with others placed on a waiting list. A limited number of scholarships are available. Vans will leave from and return to the Casper College campus each day.
For more information or to register, contact Jessie Anderson at 473-6886 or jessiewyo@wyoming.com or Wisely at 268-2233 or bwisely@caspercollege.edu.
CC judging camp returns
The annual Casper College Livestock Judging Camp will be held June 21-23 at the Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus.
The camp, led by Jeremy Burkett, livestock judging coach and agriculture instructor, will focus on livestock evaluation with special emphasis on the presentation of oral reasons. Four learning divisions will be offered at the camp: novice, intermediate, advanced, and adult.
Example classes to be evaluated during the camp include market and breeding sheep, swine, cattle, and goats. The final day of camp will include a mock judging contest where competitors will put their knowledge and skills to the test. “The Casper College Livestock Judging Camp allows participants to interact with current industry professionals, coaches, and students to advance their judging skills further,” said Burkett.
The cost is $250 for students and $160 for advisers. Entries received after Friday, May 28, will increase to $275 for students and $175 for advisors. The fee includes lodging, meals, T-shirt, judging manual, judging contest, and awards. Judging camp participants will learn from agricultural educators and industry leaders.
To sign up or for more information, contact Burkett at 268-2417, toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2417 or at www.caspercollege.edu/events/ag-judging-camp.
'Shimmer' open at Werner
The Werner Wildlife Museum’s newest exhibit, “Shimmer,” is open.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, the exhibit features “a juried show of fine arts and crafts by Wyoming artists and artisans.” The show includes any medium such as fiber, leather, bone, horn, wood, stone, gems, metal, paintings, and photographs.
The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, May 13.
College foundation plans June gala
Casper College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala Saturday, June 5, and present those chosen as the 25 Exemplary Alumni.
Hosted by the Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association, the Casper College 75th Gala will be a simple and elegant evening to celebrate the college and its people, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The gala will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center, formerly the Casper Events Center, beginning at 5 p.m. and is limited to 500 people. The dinner will be served buffet-style and feature four food stations, each featuring a different cuisine: Mexican, Italian, Asian, and barbecue. Each table will feature wine, and groups of six to eight people can sit together.
According to Dalton, Backwards Distilling has created a special 75th-anniversary cocktail, which will be served in a commemorative glass and sold at the event. A cash bar will also be available.
The evening will include a brief history and slideshow of Casper College. The Casper College Alumni Association will announce the 25 individuals chosen as exemplary alums from the past 25 years.
Those exemplary alumni, many of whom will be at the gala, are:
1960s: Neal Jacquot (AA, ’62), Derrel Carruth (AA, ’65), Frank D. Neville (AA, ’66), and Jerry Spicer (’69).
1970s: Jim Anderson (AB, ’72), Father Kevin F. Burke (’72), David Long (’72), Richard S. Sullins (AS, ’73), Kee Dunning (AA, ’79), Reza “Ciah” Arabian Maleki (AS, ’79).
1980s: Patricia McInroy (AA, ’80), (AA, ’80) and (AA, ’80), Mike Stepp (AAS, ’80), Brenda Creel (AS, ’82), Lawrence Heim (AS, ’85), Rachelle Carnesale (AA, ’87), and Dale Anderson (AAS, ’89) and (AB, ’93).
1990s: Joshua Hamilton (AS, ’95) and (AS, ’99), Celestina Rossi (AB, ’95), Guy Worthey (AS, ’95), Jennifer S. Rodi (AS, AA, ’96), and Melissa (Hieb) Sallee (AS, ’97).
2000s: Erin (Marrow) Hawley (AS, ’00) and Asher Albertson (AS, ’03).
2010s: Tyler Lesher (AS, ’11) and Colton Sasser (AS, ’16).
The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.
Register for preschool
Head Start/Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. It is a quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. For more information, call 577-1864.
Stock growers offer scholarship
The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship was established in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton county rancher, past aresident of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Governor of Wyoming and a U.S. Senator. The memorial scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. Two $1,000 cash scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner the fall of 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior in college for the fall semester of 2021 or is a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2021 and is accepted into graduate school for the spring 2022 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions.
What have you gained from your college experience? What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college? How have those leadership roles influenced you? How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources? What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications were due Friday, April 9, to Trenda Allen at P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003, or to trenda@wysga.org. The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA executive committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2021 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show in Sheridan June 3-5, 2021.
Apply at St. Anthony's School
Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and "frozen" 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.
Register for Shepherd of the Hills preschool
Registration for the 2021/2022 school year at Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center will start Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. for families who have had children previously enrolled in our program. There is a $50 registration fee. Open registration begins March 1 and will be ongoing. It is a well established, nondenominational Christian based part time preschool for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds. Music is incorporated in all classes, but what sets the curriculum apart from other programs are the Suzuki violin lessons in the Pre-K 5-year-old class. All teachers are degreed and experienced. Call 234-8522 to set up a time to observe the program in action and see if it is a good fit for your child.
Register for district preschools
NCSD preschool online application window for 2021-2022 opened January 4, 2021. Eight schools in Natrona County will host half-day TANF preschool programs during the 2021-22 school year. Elementary schools with preschool programs will include Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey, Lincoln, Midwest, Pineview, and Sagewood Elementary Schools. Preschool students must be 3 or older by August 1, 2021.
NCSD’s TANF preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants in classes of 18 students. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families and parents are encouraged to be involved. Families’ financial information is required, as the program is funded through federal grants. Priority enrollment is given to families who meet federal income guidelines.
The Natrona County School District also has a lab preschool program at the Pathways Innovation Center. This program is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and includes a half-day preschool program, early morning and afternoon childcare, and includes breakfast, lunch, and snack offerings. As this is a full-day offering, the NSCD Lab Preschool does have a tuition of $600 a month and follows the NCSD academic calendar.
NCSD reminds parents of new kindergarten age requirement
Recently, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 174 – Kindergarten start date. Under this new change, all kindergarten students must be at least 5 years old by August 1 of the upcoming school year. This change goes into effect for the upcoming 2021 school enrollment period.
Families of students whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 15 may submit an exception request, which requires a kindergarten readiness assessment process, for consideration of enrollment.
The Natrona County School District believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. During the School Choice Registration period, now through Jan. 24, families may go online for enrollment registration. School Choice provides families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children. Further information on the upcoming School Choice Registration enrollment process will be shared in the coming weeks. For specific questions on Kindergarten enrollment, please contact Marie Puryear, Director of Human Resources & District Services, at 253-5455.
NCSD provides a variety of Kindergarten opportunities for students and families. For more information on kindergarten opportunities at NCSD please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood at 253-5434.