Town Crier: Schools

Schools
UW Extension suspends in-person activity
The University of Wyoming Extension has suspended all in-person events and programming through May 15 due to coronavirus concerns.
This suspension includes all 4-H and Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) in-person events, including 4-H club meetings, in-person CNP classes, spring garden conferences, one-on-one field consultations and other similar events and activities, said Kelly Crane, UW Extension director.
The action is UW Extension’s efforts in consideration of recommendations from the University of Wyoming to mitigate risk and promote the health of extension employees, their families and community members.
County offices will remain open on a county-by-county basis. Check county websites or call county offices for hours and for more information. County extension office contact information is at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/county.
Follow UW Extension (www.facebook.com/WyomingExtension) and county extension Facebook pages for virtual offerings and events.
UW Extension has offices in every county including the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Head Start accepting applications
Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Head Start is a FREE, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
KWHS '70
KWHS Class of 1970 announces plans for their 50th Class Reunion to be held August 7, 8 and 9, 2020, in Casper. Classmates are encouraged to verify your contact information with the reunion committee in care of Jeff Gosman at: jeffgosman@gmail.com or Greg Kerr at: greg_kerr_60011@yahoo.com. Classmates may also go to the class web site at: http://www.classreport.com for additional information. The committee also asks for assistance in locating missing classmates.
Help for rural preschoolers
For a second year, families across Wyoming can prepare their children for kindergarten at home, at no cost, thanks to a $14.2 million federal grant. The United States Department of Education awarded the nonprofit organization, Waterford.org an Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Expansion Grant with the goal of bridging the early learning gap for rural preschool-aged children through the Waterford UPSTART program.
"Many families prosper in rural and remote areas where accessing quality early learning programs is difficult,” said Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Small communities may not offer early learning programs, low-income or otherwise, which causes inequity in education opportunities. Waterford UPSTART addresses the equity issue by offering personalized, high-quality, parent-guided early education in the home. The Waterford UPSTART program does not depend on a bureaucracy — it's at the community level."
The pilots are enrolling for year two in Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho. South Dakota and Montana are also now enrolling for 2020. Go to www.waterfordupstart.org. Spots are limited and enrollment ends June 22, 2020. Rural restrictions apply.
Hunting with Heroes donates to CC vets
Hunting With Heroes has donated $10,000 to the Casper College Veterans Club.
According to Dan Currah, co-founder of Hunting with Heroes, the group decided to share their earnings from a recently held Thankful Thursday at the Beacon Club. “We have been very lucky as an organization with fundraising. Co-founder Colton Sasser and I approached these guys to help us gather auction items for Thankful Thursday and to help at the event,” said Currah. “When I went to Casper College back in the early 1970s, there wasn’t a veterans program, and Colton and I both wanted to share and give back to another veterans organization.”
“This generous donation will go back to all our student success activities we have here at Casper College for our veterans,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator. “This donation is really a big deal for us,” noted Whipps.
The mission of Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is to give back to disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The organization offers a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported — a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.
The Casper College Veterans Club is a student-led organization that supports active military and veteran students and their dependents through empowering them and their families to foster collective success and positive campus and community interactions. The Casper College Veterans Club is a partner with the Student Veterans of America. You can find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollegeVeterans
New photography scholarship at CC
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is offering a $500 photography scholarship at Casper College for the spring semester. Another scholarship will be offered for fall 2020. This scholarship is in memory of J.R. Hunter, who died by suicide June 3, 2015. J.R. was a well-known outdoor photographer whose photos using 35mm slides are displayed in homes and businesses across Wyoming as well as other states. Some of his photos can be seen at jrhunterphotography.com. Contact Casper College for information and to apply for this scholarship.
Little Free Library at ALC
The Adult Learning Center at Casper College is now the site of a Little Free Library. The library consists of two former newspaper racks each featuring a selection of books for most ages.
Everyone is welcome to “take a book and share a book.”
The two newspaper racks were donated by the Casper Star-Tribune, while the Friends of the Library Foundation donated some of the reading materials and also facilitated the acquisition of the Little Free Library.
Little Free Library book exchanges are located in all 50 states and 85 countries.
Started in 2009 by Todd Bol and Rick Brooks of Hudson, Wisconsin, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization. According to LFL, the mission of the organization is “… to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.”
