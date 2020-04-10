Town Crier: Schools

The pilots are enrolling for year two in Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho. South Dakota and Montana are also now enrolling for 2020. Go to www.waterfordupstart.org. Spots are limited and enrollment ends June 22, 2020. Rural restrictions apply.

Hunting with Heroes donates to CC vets

Hunting With Heroes has donated $10,000 to the Casper College Veterans Club.

According to Dan Currah, co-founder of Hunting with Heroes, the group decided to share their earnings from a recently held Thankful Thursday at the Beacon Club. “We have been very lucky as an organization with fundraising. Co-founder Colton Sasser and I approached these guys to help us gather auction items for Thankful Thursday and to help at the event,” said Currah. “When I went to Casper College back in the early 1970s, there wasn’t a veterans program, and Colton and I both wanted to share and give back to another veterans organization.”

“This generous donation will go back to all our student success activities we have here at Casper College for our veterans,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator. “This donation is really a big deal for us,” noted Whipps.