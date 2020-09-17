Town Crier: Schools

Tickets for all productions will go on sale Monday, Oct. 5, and can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

de Vries on display at CC gallery

An exhibition of paintings and sketchbooks by John de Vries is now on display at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery. The exhibit, “Seasons,” will be on display through Thursday, Oct. 22, and will also include a brief talk by the artist’s daughter, Janet de Vries, as part of the RedStone Recital and Gallery series Friday, Oct. 2.

de Vries made his living as a commercial artist in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, but, according to information provided by the artist’s daughter, his real passion was in watercolor painting, pencil sketching, and pen and ink drawing. de Vries was always sketching, even during his four years spent in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II. Using the GI Bill, de Vries graduated from the Cleveland School of Art. “Dad spent most of his career working for the Crawford Company in Akron, where he moved up the ladder from the manager of the mimeograph department to art director and vice president when he retired in 1980,” said Janet, Casper College retiree and former director of what is now known as the student success center.