Town Crier: Schools

Schools
School registration starts Jan. 4
NCSD school choice registration is coming soon. Families can go online from Jan. 4 to 24,to complete the registration process. NCSD offers School Choice because it believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. School choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.
The school choice registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to submit their school preference for the 2021-22 school year.
• New-to-NCSD students
• Incoming kindergarteners
• Students moving from 5th to 6th grade
• Students moving from 8th to 9th grade
• Students who wish to switch schools in September 2021
Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting www.natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. We will be sharing more information on how to complete the registration process with a helpful FAQ document, instructional videos, and more on Jan. 4. Visit www.natronaschools.org for more information.
NCSD reminds parents of new kindergarten age requirement
Recently, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 174 – Kindergarten start date. Under this new change, all kindergarten students must be at least 5 years old by August 1 of the upcoming school year. This change goes into effect for the upcoming 2021 school enrollment period.
Families of students whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 15 may submit an exception request, which requires a kindergarten readiness assessment process, for consideration of enrollment.
The Natrona County School District believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. During the upcoming School Choice Registration period, Jan. 4 through 24, families may go online for enrollment registration. School Choice provides families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children. Further information on the upcoming School Choice Registration enrollment process will be shared in the coming weeks. For specific questions on Kindergarten enrollment, please contact Marie Puryear, Director of Human Resources & District Services, at 253-5455.
NCSD provides a variety of Kindergarten opportunities for students and families. For more information on kindergarten opportunities at NCSD please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood at 253-5434.
CC students earn scholarships
Thanks to the generosity of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 13 Casper College students received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021 spring semester.
To qualify, the students have to be pursuing a college degree in STEM or energy-related careers, show academic excellence, promising leadership skills, maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA, and be enrolled in at least six credit hours. “The scholarship is given to help alleviate the financial burden of college and is used for educational expenses only,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development with the Casper College Foundation.
“Crestwood is an important part of the Wyoming community and is dedicated to supporting the communities where our employees live and work,” said Travis Wells, director of operations at Crestwood. “Hearing student stories of how this scholarship helps them in school encourages Crestwood to keep this going,” said Wells. “With COVID-19, we know this year has provided even more challenges and are excited to continue to provide scholarships to the deserving students at Casper College,” he added.
“This donation is part of our larger commitment to sustainability and giving back to the communities where we live and operate,” said Joanne Howard, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications. “One of our focus areas for our giving is education and workforce development. It is our goal to provide real, lasting, and sustainable benefits in education and workforce development that provide communities the broadest options for their future and build a highly-skilled employee base in the regions where we operate,” she noted.
The 13 students who were awarded a $2,500 scholarship include Lucas Patton, Lyle Hepworth, Zachary Tenney, Rachel Drake, Enrique Jimenez, Mindy James, Logan Moller, Trista Nyman, Garret Steinert, Tanesia Sternhagen, Tanner Stuart, Thomas Wallace, and Dillion Wol
Start the year with high school equivalency
Three orientation sessions will be offered in January for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College. Sessions will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m.
“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $8,008 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2019.
“All our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions Jan. 5 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Jan. 4. Reservations can be made online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse or by calling 268-2230.
New scholarship for nursing students
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in honor of former instructor and administrator Judith S. Turner.
The Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship is open to any Casper College student majoring in nursing with a cumulative GPA of 2.5, who is enrolled full time, a resident of Wyoming, a single parent, and has a financial need.
Lisa Rode established the scholarship in honor of Turner, who began her career at Casper College as a nursing instructor on Aug. 26, 1974. “This scholarship is a tribute to her achievements in nursing science and education and her ongoing devotion to Casper College and its nursing students,” said Rode.
Turner moved from instructor to director of nursing on July 1, 1984. She held that position until June 30, 1999. In addition to her duties as director of nursing, she also held the position of division chair for the Casper College Division of Health Arts and Sciences from 1987-1989 and then again from 1995-1999. On July 1, 1999, she became Casper College’s associate dean of academic affairs, a position she held until her retirement June 30, 2001. “During (her) time (in the nursing department), she devoted herself to the provision of quality education to the program's students and to the advancement of nursing and nursing education,” Rode noted.
“Committed to patient care, she continued to work part-time as a nurse at Wyoming Medical Center. Committed to nursing education, she served as an accreditation site visitor and a consultant for the National League for Nursing for many years, even after her retirement from Casper College,” said Rode. “While she still misses caring for others as a nurse and as a teacher, she enjoys retirement.”
The limited-time scholarship, worth $5,000, will be divided between one nursing student for the spring and fall 2021 semesters and one nursing student for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
CC theater season
The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance is celebrating its 35th year at the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance during the 2020-2021 season.
To coincide with the 2021 Humanities Festival and its theme “Celebration/Milestones,” the theater department will present “Cyrano de Bergerac” Feb. 25-28 and March 3-6. Edmond Rostand’s classic play looks at Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and swordsman during the reign of Louis XIII, who is in love with the beautiful Roxane. “This is a classic tale of romance and a beautiful show that also features swordplay, so there is something for everyone,” Gray said.
The final production for the season will be “Bright Star, ” which is ” ... a heartwarming musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell,” said Gray. Inspired by a true story, the Tony award-nominated musical “ ... is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s and 1920s and uses charm, humor and bluegrass music to tell the story of love lost and found,” she said.
According to Gray, all four productions will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage in the Krampert Theatre. Due to COVID-19, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. “We are practicing social distancing between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available each night. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in person so that we may ensure seating with distance between groups,” Gray said. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
New scholarships available
Five new scholarships have been established at Casper College, thanks to the generosity of Lee and Felicia Castellow.
Four of the scholarships are directed specifically at the trades. They include the Lee and Felicia Castellow Diesel Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Auto Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Castellow Welding Scholarship and the Lee and Felicia Castellow Trades Scholarship. The fifth scholarship is the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center Graduate Scholarship.
The diesel mechanics, auto mechanics and welding scholarships are all worth $1,000 to be divided equally between the fall and spring semesters. Each scholarship is open to any nontraditional Casper College student majoring in that specific field with a cumulative GPA of 2.0, who is enrolled in six or more credit hours and is a Wyoming resident who can show financial need.
The trades scholarship is open specifically to Wyoming high school graduates who are enrolled in a trades industry program at Casper College, are single or a single parent and can show financial need. The scholarship is worth $1,000.
The fifth scholarship established by the Castellows is the Castellow Adult Learning Center Scholarship. The scholarship is specifically for a Wyoming student who has graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College, earned their High School Equivalency certificate and is attending Casper College. To be considered for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be single, or a single parent, and show financial need.
“The Castellows wanted to give Wyoming residents the opportunity to attend Casper College. They also wanted to give back to the Casper community that has been so good to them,” noted Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on any of these scholarships, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Enroll for school lunch program
Natrona County School District participates in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. This program provides free and reduced-price meals to students who qualify. In order to qualify your household income must fall between the guidelines and each family must complete one family free and reduced application for the new school year.
If your family’s financial situation changes throughout the year, you may complete the application again.
Natrona County School District encourages you to use the online application for free or reduced meals. The process is quick, easy and secure.
As families begin to prepare for #BackToSchool, parents and guardians can set up a My School Bucks account for assistance in navigating their student's Food Service accounts. My School Bucks is an online payment service that provides a quick and easy way to add money to your student’s meal account using a debit or credit card. (My School Bucks does charge a minimal fee for the credit/debit card service.) You can also view recent purchases, check balances, and set up a low balance alert at no cost.
Enrollment is easy.
1. Go to www.myschoolbucks.com and register for a free account.
2. You will receive a confirmation email with a link to activate your account.
3. Add your students using their name, school and student ID.
4. Make a payment to your students’ accounts. A fee will apply to this service.
New scholarship at CC
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in memory of former construction and welding instructor Mark Steinle who taught at the college for nearly 22 years before his retirement in 2016.
The Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering is open to any Casper College student majoring in construction, drafting, or engineering with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 and who is enrolled in six or more credit hours.
“It is important to honor my husband, who enjoyed teaching in construction and business with this scholarship in his name,” said Steinle’s wife, Pam. “He was a great teacher and loved his students,” she added.
The scholarship, worth $500, will be awarded each spring to one student, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Early Head Start accepting applications
Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Early Head Start is a FREE, quality program for children from birth to three years and pregnant women. Applications are available at 160 N. Washington. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 473-5831.
New scholarship for rodeo students
A scholarship in the memory of Tom Parker has recently been established by his family. The scholarship, worth $1,000, will be given at Casper College for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, those who apply for the scholarship must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, have a high school GPA of 2.5, been a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association and a part of the Casper College Rodeo program.
Parker retired from teaching agriculture at the college full time in May 2013 but continued as the head rodeo coach. For many Casper College Rodeo team members, past and present, Parker was their concerned and caring father figure. He loved the kids and always looked out for his team.
During his first 15 years at Casper College, the women’s rodeo team qualified for three College National Finals Rodeo appearances. The men’s team took the regional rodeo title in both 2011 and 2012 and finished either first or second in five of the last six rodeo seasons in the region before Parker’s death from liver cancer in 2017.
As a testament to what he did for college rodeo, Parker was posthumously named 2016-2017 Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year and 2016-2017 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year at the College National Finals Rodeo.
For more information about the Tom Parker Rodeo Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Weston scholarship established
A new scholarship in the memory of Curtis Moore Weston has been established with the Casper College Foundation.
Curtis Moore Weston purchased Decker Auto Glass in 1978. As the owner of Decker, Weston built the business from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and western Nebraska. Weston was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2004. He owned Decker until he sold it in 2008 and retired.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have graduated from either a Natrona or Converse county high school and/or are residents of either Natrona or Converse county and be seeking either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
For more information about the Curtis Moore Weston Scholarship, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, at 268-2325.
Head Start accepting applications
Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.