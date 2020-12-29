Town Crier: Schools

In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.

Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions Jan. 5 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Jan. 4. Reservations can be made online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse or by calling 268-2230.

New scholarship for nursing students

A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in honor of former instructor and administrator Judith S. Turner.

The Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship is open to any Casper College student majoring in nursing with a cumulative GPA of 2.5, who is enrolled full time, a resident of Wyoming, a single parent, and has a financial need.

Lisa Rode established the scholarship in honor of Turner, who began her career at Casper College as a nursing instructor on Aug. 26, 1974. “This scholarship is a tribute to her achievements in nursing science and education and her ongoing devotion to Casper College and its nursing students,” said Rode.