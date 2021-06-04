Town Crier: Schools

The cost is $250 for students and $160 for advisers. Entries received after Friday, May 28, will increase to $275 for students and $175 for advisers. The fee includes lodging, meals, T-shirt, judging manual, judging contest, and awards. Judging camp participants will learn from agricultural educators and industry leaders.

To sign up or for more information, contact Burkett at 268-2417, toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2417 or at www.caspercollege.edu/events/ag-judging-camp.

Apply at St. Anthony’s School

Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and “frozen” 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.

Stock growers offer scholarship