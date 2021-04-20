Town Crier: Schools

College, Army band in concert April 21
Two Casper College musical groups will be joining forces with members of the 67th U.S. Army Band “Wyoming’s Own” Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Casper College Collegiate Chorale, under the direction of Zachary Vreeman, DMA, and the Casper College Concert Band, under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, will host and perform at the event.
For those attending in person, face coverings are required. The concert will also be streamed live on both the Casper College Music Department’s YouTube page and on Instagram at casper_college_bands.
The concert will be held in the Wheeler Concert Hall located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. For more information, contact Mietz at joshuamietz@caspercollege.edu.
‘Shimmer’ open at Werner
The Werner Wildlife Museum’s newest exhibit, “Shimmer,” is open.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, the exhibit features “a juried show of fine arts and crafts by Wyoming artists and artisans.” The show includes any medium such as fiber, leather, bone, horn, wood, stone, gems, metal, paintings, and photographs.
The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, May 13.
Healthcare watchdog to speak at CC
John J. Nance, one of the National Patient Safety Foundation founders, will be the speaker for this year’s Casper College Grosz Lecture Series. Nance will present at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Nance’s presentation, “Interprofessionalism in Healthcare: The How and the Why it is so Vital,” is free and open to the public.
According to Jeff McCarty, Nance was chosen because of his vast experience working with administrators to improve healthcare teamwork. “We do a lot of interprofessional experiences with our students in health science, and much of that work is based around communication, respect, and trust,” noted McCarty, dean for the Casper College School of Health Science. “Interprofessional experiences are becoming more common in healthcare training because these skills are so vital to success in healthcare,” he added.
A lawyer, Air Force and airline pilot, Nance is the author of the highly-acclaimed 2009 book for American Healthcare titled Why Hospitals Should Fly, which won the prestigious “Book of the Year” award for 2009 from the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a national broadcaster and professional speaker who brings a rich and varied professional background to American healthcare and the cause of patient safety, according to his biography.
Both of Nance’s presentations will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall, with the 6 p.m. presentation also livestreamed. The livestream can be viewed at https//youtu.be/3wPzmXl-Faw. The Wheeler Concert Hall is in the Music Building located on the Casper College campus. The Grosz Health Science Lecture Series is made possible through Carl and Georgina Grosz’s generosity through the Casper College Foundation.
For more information, contact Jeff McCarty at 268-2495 or jeffrey.mccarty@caspercollege.edu.
College foundation plans June gala
Casper College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala Saturday, June 5, 2021, and present those chosen as the 25 Exemplary Alumni.
Hosted by the Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association, the Casper College 75th Gala will be a simple and elegant evening to celebrate the college and its people, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The gala will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center, formerly the Casper Events Center, beginning at 5 p.m. and is limited to 500 people. The dinner will be served buffet-style and feature four food stations, each featuring a different cuisine: Mexican, Italian, Asian, and barbecue. Each table will feature wine, and groups of six to eight people can sit together.
According to Dalton, Backwards Distilling has created a special 75th-anniversary cocktail, which will be served in a commemorative glass and sold at the event. A cash bar will also be available.
The evening will include a brief history and slideshow of Casper College. The Casper College Alumni Association will announce the 25 individuals chosen as exemplary alums from the past 25 years, and many will be in attendance.
The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.
Gala to honor 25 exemplary alumni
Casper College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala Saturday, June 5, 2021, and present those chosen as the 25 Exemplary Alumni.
For the celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary, the alumni association named 50 former students and graduates as exemplary alumni. For the 75th anniversary celebration, the alumni association has named 25 former students and graduates as exemplary alumni. Those exemplary alumni, many of whom will be at the gala, are:
1960s: Neal Jacquot (AA, ’62), Derrel Carruth (AA, ’65), Frank D. Neville (AA, ’66), and Jerry Spicer (’69).
1970s: Jim Anderson (AB, ’72), Father Kevin F. Burke (’72), David Long (’72), Richard S. Sullins (AS, ’73), Kee Dunning (AA, ’79), Reza “Ciah” Arabian Maleki (AS, ’79).
1980s: Patricia McInroy (AA, ’80), (AA, ’80) and (AA, ’80), Mike Stepp (AAS, ’80), Brenda Creel (AS, ’82), Lawrence Heim (AS, ’85), Rachelle Carnesale (AA, ’87), and Dale Anderson (AAS, ’89) and (AB, ’93).
1990s: Joshua Hamilton (AS, ’95) and (AS, ’99), Celestina Rossi (AB, ’95), Guy Worthey (AS, ’95), Jennifer S. Rodi (AS, AA, ’96), and Melissa (Hieb) Sallee (AS, ’97).
2000s: Erin (Marrow) Hawley (AS, ’00) and Asher Albertson (AS, ’03).
2010s: Tyler Lesher (AS, ’11) and Colton Sasser (AS, ’16).
The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.
‘Bright Star’ final production of season
“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is the final production for the 2020-2021 theater season at Casper College.
“Steve Martin, known as a comedian, is a master banjo player and a wonderful storyteller. Edie Brickell is a consummate musician and lyricist, and together they have woven a story of love and loss, passion and interference, despair and finally, hope,” said Richard Burk, director.
“Bright Star” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage April 22-24, 28-30, and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The American Sign Language interpreted performance will be April 29.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members are required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats are available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
ESL seeks new students
The English as a Second Language program is seeking new students for the spring semester. The program, which is part of the Lee and Felicia Castello Adult Learning Center at Casper College, provides all levels of English to nonnative speakers at no cost.
“The program offers free English language instruction and prepares learners for college and career pathways,” said Kat Bohr-Buresh, ALC instructor. Those who become students of the ESL program are eligible for college scholarships and will receive distance education, digital literacy, differentiated yet rigorous instruction, connections to trainings, access to credentialed and bilingual instructors, Casper College campus resources, and more, according to Bohr-Buresh.
Classes and study opportunities are available beginning each day at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The center closes at 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday and at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. “The extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Bohr-Buresh, “allow us to serve students with various obligations.”
According to Bohr-Buresh, those interested in learning English must enroll by Thursday, April 1, by calling the ALC at 268-2230 or stopping by the center located in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.
Stock growers offer scholarship
The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship was established in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton county rancher, past aresident of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Governor of Wyoming and a U.S. Senator. The memorial scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. Two $1,000 cash scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner the fall of 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior in college for the fall semester of 2021 or is a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2021 and is accepted into graduate school for the spring 2022 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions.
What have you gained from your college experience? What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college? How have those leadership roles influenced you? How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources? What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications will be due Friday, April 9, 2021 to Trenda Allen at P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003, or to trenda@wysga.org. The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA executive committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2021 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show in Sheridan June 3-5, 2021.
Apply at St. Anthony’s School
Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and “frozen” 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.
Register for Shepherd of the Hills preschool
Registration for the 2021/2022 school year at Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center will start Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. for families who have had children previously enrolled in our program. There is a $50 registration fee. Open registration begins March 1 and will be ongoing. It is a well established, nondenominational Christian based part time preschool for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds. Music is incorporated in all classes, but what sets the curriculum apart from other programs are the Suzuki violin lessons in the Pre-K 5-year-old class. All teachers are degreed and experienced. Call 234-8522 to set up a time to observe the program in action and see if it is a good fit for your child.
Register for district preschools
NCSD preschool online application window for 2021-2022 opened January 4, 2021. Eight schools in Natrona County will host half-day TANF preschool programs during the 2021-22 school year. Elementary schools with preschool programs will include Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey, Lincoln, Midwest, Pineview, and Sagewood Elementary Schools. Preschool students must be 3 or older by August 1, 2021.
NCSD’s TANF preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants in classes of 18 students. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families and parents are encouraged to be involved. Families’ financial information is required, as the program is funded through federal grants. Priority enrollment is given to families who meet federal income guidelines.
The Natrona County School District also has a lab preschool program at the Pathways Innovation Center. This program is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and includes a half-day preschool program, early morning and afternoon childcare, and includes breakfast, lunch, and snack offerings. As this is a full-day offering, the NSCD Lab Preschool does have a tuition of $600 a month and follows the NCSD academic calendar.
NCSD reminds parents of new kindergarten age requirement
Recently, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 174 – Kindergarten start date. Under this new change, all kindergarten students must be at least 5 years old by August 1 of the upcoming school year. This change goes into effect for the upcoming 2021 school enrollment period.
Families of students whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 15 may submit an exception request, which requires a kindergarten readiness assessment process, for consideration of enrollment.
The Natrona County School District believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. During the School Choice Registration period, now through Jan. 24, families may go online for enrollment registration. School Choice provides families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children. Further information on the upcoming School Choice Registration enrollment process will be shared in the coming weeks. For specific questions on Kindergarten enrollment, please contact Marie Puryear, Director of Human Resources & District Services, at 253-5455.
NCSD provides a variety of Kindergarten opportunities for students and families. For more information on kindergarten opportunities at NCSD please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood at 253-5434.
CC students earn scholarships
Thanks to the generosity of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 13 Casper College students received a $2,500 scholarship for the 2021 spring semester.
To qualify, the students have to be pursuing a college degree in STEM or energy-related careers, show academic excellence, promising leadership skills, maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA, and be enrolled in at least six credit hours. “The scholarship is given to help alleviate the financial burden of college and is used for educational expenses only,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development with the Casper College Foundation.
“Crestwood is an important part of the Wyoming community and is dedicated to supporting the communities where our employees live and work,” said Travis Wells, director of operations at Crestwood. “Hearing student stories of how this scholarship helps them in school encourages Crestwood to keep this going,” said Wells. “With COVID-19, we know this year has provided even more challenges and are excited to continue to provide scholarships to the deserving students at Casper College,” he added.
“This donation is part of our larger commitment to sustainability and giving back to the communities where we live and operate,” said Joanne Howard, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications. “One of our focus areas for our giving is education and workforce development. It is our goal to provide real, lasting, and sustainable benefits in education and workforce development that provide communities the broadest options for their future and build a highly-skilled employee base in the regions where we operate,” she noted.
The 13 students who were awarded a $2,500 scholarship include Lucas Patton, Lyle Hepworth, Zachary Tenney, Rachel Drake, Enrique Jimenez, Mindy James, Logan Moller, Trista Nyman, Garret Steinert, Tanesia Sternhagen, Tanner Stuart, Thomas Wallace, and Dillion Wol
New scholarship for nursing students
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in honor of former instructor and administrator Judith S. Turner.
The Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship is open to any Casper College student majoring in nursing with a cumulative GPA of 2.5, who is enrolled full time, a resident of Wyoming, a single parent, and has a financial need.
Lisa Rode established the scholarship in honor of Turner, who began her career at Casper College as a nursing instructor on Aug. 26, 1974. “This scholarship is a tribute to her achievements in nursing science and education and her ongoing devotion to Casper College and its nursing students,” said Rode.
Turner moved from instructor to director of nursing on July 1, 1984. She held that position until June 30, 1999. In addition to her duties as director of nursing, she also held the position of division chair for the Casper College Division of Health Arts and Sciences from 1987-1989 and then again from 1995-1999. On July 1, 1999, she became Casper College’s associate dean of academic affairs, a position she held until her retirement June 30, 2001. “During (her) time (in the nursing department), she devoted herself to the provision of quality education to the program’s students and to the advancement of nursing and nursing education,” Rode noted.
“Committed to patient care, she continued to work part-time as a nurse at Wyoming Medical Center. Committed to nursing education, she served as an accreditation site visitor and a consultant for the National League for Nursing for many years, even after her retirement from Casper College,” said Rode. “While she still misses caring for others as a nurse and as a teacher, she enjoys retirement.”
The limited-time scholarship, worth $5,000, will be divided between one nursing student for the spring and fall 2021 semesters and one nursing student for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
CC theater season
The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance is celebrating its 35th year at the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance during the 2020-2021 season.
To coincide with the 2021 Humanities Festival and its theme “Celebration/Milestones,” the theater department will present “Cyrano de Bergerac” March 3-6. Edmond Rostand’s classic play looks at Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and swordsman during the reign of Louis XIII, who is in love with the beautiful Roxane. “This is a classic tale of romance and a beautiful show that also features swordplay, so there is something for everyone,” Gray said.
The final production for the season will be “Bright Star, ” which is ” ... a heartwarming musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell,” said Gray. Inspired by a true story, the Tony award-nominated musical “ ... is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s and 1920s and uses charm, humor and bluegrass music to tell the story of love lost and found,” she said.
According to Gray, all four productions will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage in the Krampert Theatre. Due to COVID-19, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. “We are practicing social distancing between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available each night. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in person so that we may ensure seating with distance between groups,” Gray said. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
New scholarships available
Five new scholarships have been established at Casper College, thanks to the generosity of Lee and Felicia Castellow.
Four of the scholarships are directed specifically at the trades. They include the Lee and Felicia Castellow Diesel Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Auto Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Castellow Welding Scholarship and the Lee and Felicia Castellow Trades Scholarship. The fifth scholarship is the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center Graduate Scholarship.
The diesel mechanics, auto mechanics and welding scholarships are all worth $1,000 to be divided equally between the fall and spring semesters. Each scholarship is open to any nontraditional Casper College student majoring in that specific field with a cumulative GPA of 2.0, who is enrolled in six or more credit hours and is a Wyoming resident who can show financial need.
The trades scholarship is open specifically to Wyoming high school graduates who are enrolled in a trades industry program at Casper College, are single or a single parent and can show financial need. The scholarship is worth $1,000.
The fifth scholarship established by the Castellows is the Castellow Adult Learning Center Scholarship. The scholarship is specifically for a Wyoming student who has graduated from the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College, earned their High School Equivalency certificate and is attending Casper College. To be considered for the $1,000 scholarship, students must be single, or a single parent, and show financial need.
“The Castellows wanted to give Wyoming residents the opportunity to attend Casper College. They also wanted to give back to the Casper community that has been so good to them,” noted Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on any of these scholarships, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
New scholarship at CC
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in memory of former construction and welding instructor Mark Steinle who taught at the college for nearly 22 years before his retirement in 2016.
The Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering is open to any Casper College student majoring in construction, drafting, or engineering with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 and who is enrolled in six or more credit hours.
“It is important to honor my husband, who enjoyed teaching in construction and business with this scholarship in his name,” said Steinle’s wife, Pam. “He was a great teacher and loved his students,” she added.
The scholarship, worth $500, will be awarded each spring to one student, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Weston scholarship established
A new scholarship in the memory of Curtis Moore Weston has been established with the Casper College Foundation.
Curtis Moore Weston purchased Decker Auto Glass in 1978. As the owner of Decker, Weston built the business from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and western Nebraska. Weston was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2004. He owned Decker until he sold it in 2008 and retired.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have graduated from either a Natrona or Converse county high school and/or are residents of either Natrona or Converse county and be seeking either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
For more information about the Curtis Moore Weston Scholarship, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, at 268-2325.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.