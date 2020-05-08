Town Crier: Schools

SNAP & FDPIR Benefits and Foster Children: Students that are in these three categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school to check on student’s direct certification status.

TANF non-custodial: Students that are in this category can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.

Homeless, migrant & runaway: Students are determined to be homeless, migrant or runaway by the school homeless liaison will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.

Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.

Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.