Town Crier: Schools

Summer school, camps at Excel
Excel Academy Private School will offering summer school and summer camps. All of these events will be in a face-to-face format. All appropriate guidelines and precautions will be followed. Camps are for ages 3 to 13 years of age. Summer School is for currently enrolled kindergarteners to 8th grade. Please call 237-3963 or visit www.excelacademywy.com for more information.
SME announces scholarship winners
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Coates, Wolff, Russell, Swank & Odell Memorial Scholarships for qualified graduating High School level seniors.
Ella Reed, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in chemistry; Wade Jacobs, Sheridan High School, will attend South Dakota School of Mines, majoring in computer engineering; Andrew Albrandt, Glenrock High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in mechanical or computer engineering; and Benjamin Mosier, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in engineering.
Each of the recipients will be awarded $1,500 toward their college pursuits.
SME members extend their congratulations to the recipients and wish them the best of luck in their college endeavors. The Central Wyoming Section is committed to supporting the mining community in Wyoming and the U.S. by providing scholarships to students interesting in pursuing careers which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. The Section has provided scholarships to high school and college students for the past 30 years, totaling over $250,000.
CC virtual graduation May 15
In the interest of the health and safety of students, their families and supporters, this year’s commencement ceremony will be held virtually. The ceremony will premiere at 3 p.m. on May 15, on Casper College’s Facebook and YouTube platforms. The premiere event will allow viewers and graduates the benefits of a live event.
According to Linda Nichols, registrar, the ceremony will feature the same elements of a traditional ceremony, including speakers and music. The virtual commencement will also include individual highlights of graduates, with their pictures and messages to loved ones and other important people who have helped them succeed in their educational journey.
“We’re making every effort to create a memorable experience for this year’s graduating class. We want to celebrate them and their accomplishments in the best way possible given the circumstances during this global pandemic,” said Nichols.
Following graduation, graduates will receive their diploma, diploma cover and a copy of the graduation program in the mail.
This year’s speaker will be graduating student Morryah McCurdy. Earlier this year, McCurdy was named the 2019-2020 Student of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees.
Casper College is also extending an invitation to the graduates of 2020 to participate in a traditional commencement in May 2021. “We hope they will join us to celebrate the achievements and resilience of the graduating class of 2020 Thunderbirds,” said Nichols.
This year’s commencement premiere may be viewed and will be available for later viewing after May 15, on Casper College’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CasperCollege or on the college’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/ccnewmedia.
View KW art digitally
Kelly Walsh High School invites you to experience its 2020 Digital Art Show. This year, the KWHS Art Show has moved to the digital platform and will highlight student and even some staff artwork.
Throughout the week, community members can visit one of KWHS's digital platforms to view the terrific work of many talented students and staff members.
CC grads get free T-shirts
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Casper College students, this year’s official 2020 Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt will be given at no charge to all students who fill out a form.
Each T-shirt will be printed with the names of the entire graduating class of fall 2019 and spring 2020 on the back.
“The T-shirt is being given away this year, and in lieu of a donation, we are asking for the students to fill out a simple form and submit their address to receive a T-shirt by mail,” said Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. “We want the students to have the T-shirt, and we also hope to collect words of gratitude from those students for Casper College employees that helped them along the way,” she added.
The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. Usually, a donation of $10 or more is asked for the shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a Class of Scholarship to help other Casper College students in need of financial support.
This year, in addition to providing the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association will fund the scholarship. “The association wants to ensure that students in need of financial support will still be helped with a scholarship next year in the name of the Class of 2020,” said Sveda. “People are still welcome to make donations, but they are no longer necessary to get the T-shirt,” Sveda noted.
The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 22. To order an official Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.
Deadline for balloon trip May 31
The deadline to register for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta trip is Sunday, May 31.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for the fun-filled adventure Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.
The cost for the trip is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, $2,719 for triple occupancy and $3,449 for single occupancy. The cost of the trip includes round trip airfare from the Natrona County International Airport, hotel accommodations at the Albuquerque Marriott and the Drury Plaza Hotel Santa Fe, motor coach accommodations, seven meals, select gratuities and admission to the balloon fiesta, Old Town Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Turquoise Trail, an open-air tram tour, the Loretto Chapel and the Santa Fe School of Cooking.
A Collette tour manager, who is a destination expert on the people, places, history and culture, will accompany the group as well as local guides who have a deep understanding of the people and culture of New Mexico.
For an additional $50 per person, a trip to the Taos Pueblo is also available and will include transportation and feature a guided tour conducted by a Native American tribe member. According to Collette, Taos Pueblo is the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark.
Registration and a deposit of $500 are all that are required by May 31. For more information or to register, contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
New scholarship for rodeo students
A scholarship in the memory of Tom Parker has recently been established by his family. The scholarship, worth $1,000, will be given at Casper College for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, those who apply for the scholarship must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, have a high school GPA of 2.5, been a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association and a part of the Casper College Rodeo program.
Parker retired from teaching agriculture at the college full time in May 2013 but continued as the head rodeo coach. For many Casper College Rodeo team members, past and present, Parker was their concerned and caring father figure. He loved the kids and always looked out for his team.
During his first 15 years at Casper College, the women’s rodeo team qualified for three College National Finals Rodeo appearances. The men’s team took the regional rodeo title in both 2011 and 2012 and finished either first or second in five of the last six rodeo seasons in the region before Parker’s death from liver cancer in 2017.
As a testament to what he did for college rodeo, Parker was posthumously named 2016-2017 Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year and 2016-2017 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year at the College National Finals Rodeo.
For more information about the Tom Parker Rodeo Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Weston scholarship established
A new scholarship in the memory of Curtis Moore Weston has been established with the Casper College Foundation.
Curtis Moore Weston purchased Decker Auto Glass in 1978. As the owner of Decker, Weston built the business from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and western Nebraska. Weston was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2004. He owned Decker until he sold it in 2008 and retired.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have graduated from either a Natrona or Converse county high school and/or are residents of either Natrona or Converse counties and be seeking either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
For more information about the Curtis Moore Weston Scholarship, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, at 268-2325.
UW Extension suspends in-person activity
The University of Wyoming Extension has suspended all in-person events and programming through May 15 due to coronavirus concerns.
This suspension includes all 4-H and Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) in-person events, including 4-H club meetings, in-person CNP classes, spring garden conferences, one-on-one field consultations and other similar events and activities, said Kelly Crane, UW Extension director.
The action is UW Extension’s efforts in consideration of recommendations from the University of Wyoming to mitigate risk and promote the health of extension employees, their families and community members.
County offices will remain open on a county-by-county basis. Check county websites or call county offices for hours and for more information. County extension office contact information is at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/county.
Follow UW Extension (www.facebook.com/WyomingExtension) and county extension Facebook pages for virtual offerings and events.
UW Extension has offices in every county including the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Head Start accepting applications
Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
KWHS '70
KWHS Class of 1970 announces plans for their 50th Class Reunion to be held August 7, 8 and 9, 2020, in Casper. Classmates are encouraged to verify your contact information with the reunion committee in care of Jeff Gosman at: jeffgosman@gmail.com or Greg Kerr at: greg_kerr_60011@yahoo.com. Classmates may also go to the class web site at: http://www.classreport.com for additional information. The committee also asks for assistance in locating missing classmates.
Help for rural preschoolers
For a second year, families across Wyoming can prepare their children for kindergarten at home, at no cost, thanks to a $14.2 million federal grant. The United States Department of Education awarded the nonprofit organization, Waterford.org an Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Expansion Grant with the goal of bridging the early learning gap for rural preschool-aged children through the Waterford UPSTART program.
"Many families prosper in rural and remote areas where accessing quality early learning programs is difficult,” said Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Small communities may not offer early learning programs, low-income or otherwise, which causes inequity in education opportunities. Waterford UPSTART addresses the equity issue by offering personalized, high-quality, parent-guided early education in the home. The Waterford UPSTART program does not depend on a bureaucracy — it's at the community level."
The pilots are enrolling for year two in Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho. South Dakota and Montana are also now enrolling for 2020. Go to www.waterfordupstart.org. Spots are limited and enrollment ends June 22, 2020. Rural restrictions apply.
District preschool has openings
The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.
This is an all-day preschool/childcare setting open from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Preschool students work with a certified preschool teacher, a highly-qualified classroom assistant and high school students who are participating in Family and Consumer Science courses at Pathways. Breakfast and lunch are included in the $700/month tuition. Please contact Ms. Alicia Alger, the preschool teacher, at 307-253-1451 for more information or to enroll your child.
The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours. Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development and internships. High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
Hunting with Heroes donates to CC vets
Hunting With Heroes has donated $10,000 to the Casper College Veterans Club.
According to Dan Currah, co-founder of Hunting with Heroes, the group decided to share their earnings from a recently held Thankful Thursday at the Beacon Club. “We have been very lucky as an organization with fundraising. Co-founder Colton Sasser and I approached these guys to help us gather auction items for Thankful Thursday and to help at the event,” said Currah. “When I went to Casper College back in the early 1970s, there wasn’t a veterans program, and Colton and I both wanted to share and give back to another veterans organization.”
“This generous donation will go back to all our student success activities we have here at Casper College for our veterans,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator. “This donation is really a big deal for us,” noted Whipps.
The mission of Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is to give back to disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The organization offers a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported — a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.
The Casper College Veterans Club is a student-led organization that supports active military and veteran students and their dependents through empowering them and their families to foster collective success and positive campus and community interactions. The Casper College Veterans Club is a partner with the Student Veterans of America. You can find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollegeVeterans
New photography scholarship at CC
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is offering a $500 photography scholarship at Casper College for the spring semester. Another scholarship will be offered for fall 2020. This scholarship is in memory of J.R. Hunter, who died by suicide June 3, 2015. J.R. was a well-known outdoor photographer whose photos using 35mm slides are displayed in homes and businesses across Wyoming as well as other states. Some of his photos can be seen at jrhunterphotography.com. Contact Casper College for information and to apply for this scholarship.
Nissan scholarship applications
Nissan of Casper presents the 2020 scholarship award. The winner receives a 2019 Nissan Kicks. In addition, two $1,000 cash awards will be presented.
Applicants must be graduating seniors in Natrona, Converse and Campbell counties who will be attending college in fall 2020. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.
Requirements include a minimum GPA of 3.5, a minimum ACT of 24 and a minimum SAT of 1,700.
Application includes copy of high school transcript by mail, write a 500-word essay explaining education goals and include clubs, organizations and activities; two letters of recommendation, family financial information to include page one of a tax return or FAFSA, a letter of acceptance from college or university and a list of AP, IB and BOCES classes.
Complete application information is available at www.nissanofcasper.com; click on the "About Us" tab, then "Scholarship Application."
Lab preschool accepting students
The Natrona County School District recently opened a Lab Preschool at the Pathways Innovation Center. The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours.
In order to provide this exceptional learning opportunity for NCSD High School students, parents/guardians can enroll their children who turned 3 or 4 years old by September 15 in the NCSD Lab Preschool. The NCSD Lab Preschool enrollment is limited to 14 preschool students.
The hours of operation are from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuition will be at the rate of $700/month per child due on the first of each month. Breakfast and lunch are provided at no additional cost. Preschool students will learn from a highly qualified, certified preschool teacher with the assistance of highly qualified educational support specialists
If you are interested in enrolling your child in the NCSD Lab Preschool, please call the teacher, Alicia Alger, at the Pathways Innovation Center, 307-253-1451. Please leave a message and the teacher will return your call ASAP!
Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development and internships. High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
Little Free Library at ALC
The Adult Learning Center at Casper College is now the site of a Little Free Library. The library consists of two former newspaper racks each featuring a selection of books for most ages.
Everyone is welcome to “take a book and share a book.”
The two newspaper racks were donated by the Casper Star-Tribune, while the Friends of the Library Foundation donated some of the reading materials and also facilitated the acquisition of the Little Free Library.
Little Free Library book exchanges are located in all 50 states and 85 countries.
Started in 2009 by Todd Bol and Rick Brooks of Hudson, Wisconsin, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization. According to LFL, the mission of the organization is “… to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.”
School lunch pricing program
Natrona County School District announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program. Each school and the office of Natrona County School District Food Services, have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SNAP & FDPIR Benefits and Foster Children: Students that are in these three categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school to check on student’s direct certification status.
TANF non-custodial: Students that are in this category can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.
Homeless, migrant & runaway: Students are determined to be homeless, migrant or runaway by the school homeless liaison will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.
Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.
Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, Natrona County School District Food Services will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to NCSD Food Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd, Casper, WY 82601, 253-5205 for a hearing on the decision.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.
The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.
