Town Crier: Schools

CC theater season

The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will celebrate its 35th year at the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance during the 2020-2021 season.

This year’s dance production will occur in December with “A Merry Mixed-up Christmas.” The story revolves around a slightly tipsy grandmother who has been sipping on eggnog while she tells the tale of “A Christmas Carol.” While telling the tale, grandma “ ... begins bringing characters from other Christmas stories and TV specials into the mix. She is a little mixed up, but that makes the story even more fun,” noted Gray, adding, “In the end, we realize that things may be a little mixed, but everything will be OK. Christmas will still come.” Directed and choreographed by Jodi Youmans Jones, “A Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will run Dec. 3-6 and 10-12.

To coincide with the 2021 Humanities Festival and its theme “Celebration/Milestones,” the theater department will present “Cyrano de Bergerac” Feb. 25-28 and March 3-6. Edmond Rostand’s classic play looks at Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and swordsman during the reign of Louis XIII, who is in love with the beautiful Roxane. “This is a classic tale of romance and a beautiful show that also features swordplay, so there is something for everyone,” Gray said.