Town Crier: Schools

Summer school, camps at Excel
Excel Academy Private School will offering summer school and summer camps. All of these events will be in a face to face format. All appropriate guidelines and precautions will be followed. Camps are for ages 3 to 13 years of age. Summer School is for currently enrolled kindergarteners to 8th grade. Please call 237-3963 or visit www.excelacademywy.com for more information.
SME announces scholarship winners
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Coates, Wolff, Russell, Swank & Odell Memorial Scholarships for qualified graduating High School level seniors.
Ella Reed, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in chemistry; Wade Jacobs, Sheridan High School, will attend South Dakota School of Mines, majoring in computer engineering; Andrew Albrandt, Glenrock High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in mechanical or computer engineering, and Benjamin Mosier, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in engineering.
Each of the recipients will be awarded $1,500 toward their college pursuits.
SME members extend their congratulations to the recipients and wish them the best of luck in their college endeavors. The Central Wyoming Section is committed to supporting the mining community in Wyoming and the U.S. by providing scholarships to students interesting in pursuing careers which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. The Section has provided scholarships to high school and college students for the past 30 years, totaling over $250,000.
CC grads get free T-shirts
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Casper College students, this year’s official 2020 Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt will be given at no charge to all students who fill out a form.
Each T-shirt will be printed with the names of the entire graduating class of fall 2019 and spring 2020 on the back.
“The T-shirt is being given away this year, and in lieu of a donation, we are asking for the students to fill out a simple form and submit their address to receive a T-shirt by mail,” said Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. “We want the students to have the T-shirt, and we also hope to collect words of gratitude from those students for Casper College employees that helped them along the way,” she added.
The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. Usually, a donation of $10 or more is asked for the shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a Class of Scholarship to help other Casper College students in need of financial support.
This year, in addition to providing the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association will fund the scholarship. “The association wants to ensure that students in need of financial support will still be helped with a scholarship next year in the name of the Class of 2020,” said Sveda. “People are still welcome to make donations, but they are no longer necessary to get the T-shirt,” Sveda noted.
The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 22. To order an official Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.
Deadline for balloon trip May 31
The deadline to register for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta trip is Sunday, May 31.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for the fun-filled adventure Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.
The cost for the trip is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, $2,719 for triple occupancy, and $3,449 for single occupancy. The cost of the trip includes round trip airfare from the Natrona County International Airport, hotel accommodations at the Albuquerque Marriott and the Drury Plaza Hotel Santa Fe, motor coach accommodations, seven meals, select gratuities, and admission to the balloon fiesta, Old Town Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Turquoise Trail, an open-air tram tour, the Loretto Chapel, and the Santa Fe School of Cooking.
A Collette tour manager, who is a destination expert on the people, places, history and culture, will accompany the group as well as local guides who have a deep understanding of the people and culture of New Mexico.
For an additional $50 per person, a trip to the Taos Pueblo is also available and will include transportation and feature a guided tour conducted by a Native American tribe member. According to Collette, Taos Pueblo is the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark.
Registration and a deposit of $500 are all that are required by May 31. For more information or to register, contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
New scholarship for rodeo students
A scholarship in the memory of Tom Parker has recently been established by his family. The scholarship, worth $1,000, will be given at Casper College for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, those who apply for the scholarship must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, have a high school GPA of 2.5, been a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association, and a part of the Casper College Rodeo program.
Parker retired from teaching agriculture at the college full time in May 2013 but continued as the head rodeo coach. For many Casper College Rodeo team members, past and present, Parker was their concerned and caring father figure. He loved the kids and always looked out for his team.
During his first 15 years at Casper College, the women’s rodeo team qualified for three College National Finals Rodeo appearances. The men’s team took the regional rodeo title in both 2011 and 2012 and finished either first or second in five of the last six rodeo seasons in the region before Parker’s death from liver cancer in 2017.
As a testament to what he did for college rodeo, Parker was posthumously named 2016-2017 Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year and 2016-2017 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year at the College National Finals Rodeo.
For more information about the Tom Parker Rodeo Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Weston scholarship established
A new scholarship in the memory of Curtis Moore Weston has been established with the Casper College Foundation.
Curtis Moore Weston purchased Decker Auto Glass in 1978. As the owner of Decker, Weston built the business from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and Western Nebraska. Weston was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2004. He owned Decker until he sold it in 2008 and retired.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have graduated from either a Natrona or Converse county high school and/or are residents of either Natrona or Converse county and be seeking either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
For more information about the Curtis Moore Weston Scholarship, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, at 268-2325.
Head Start accepting applications
Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
KWHS ‘70
KWHS Class of 1970 announces plans for their 50th Class Reunion to be held August 7, 8 and 9, 2020, in Casper. Classmates are encouraged to verify your contact information with the reunion committee in care of Jeff Gosman at: jeffgosman@gmail.com or Greg Kerr at: greg_kerr_60011@yahoo.com. Classmates may also go to the class web site at: http://www.classreport.com for additional information. The committee also asks for assistance in locating missing classmates.
