Town Crier: Schools

CC grads get free T-shirts

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Casper College students, this year’s official 2020 Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt will be given at no charge to all students who fill out a form.

Each T-shirt will be printed with the names of the entire graduating class of fall 2019 and spring 2020 on the back.

“The T-shirt is being given away this year, and in lieu of a donation, we are asking for the students to fill out a simple form and submit their address to receive a T-shirt by mail,” said Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. “We want the students to have the T-shirt, and we also hope to collect words of gratitude from those students for Casper College employees that helped them along the way,” she added.

The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. Usually, a donation of $10 or more is asked for the shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a Class of Scholarship to help other Casper College students in need of financial support.