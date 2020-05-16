Town Crier: Schools

SME members extend their congratulations to the recipients and wish them the best of luck in their college endeavors. The Central Wyoming Section is committed to supporting the mining community in Wyoming and the U.S. by providing scholarships to students interesting in pursuing careers which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. The Section has provided scholarships to high school and college students for the past 30 years, totaling over $250,000.

CC grads get free T-shirts

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Casper College students, this year’s official 2020 Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt will be given at no charge to all students who fill out a form.

Each T-shirt will be printed with the names of the entire graduating class of fall 2019 and spring 2020 on the back.

“The T-shirt is being given away this year, and in lieu of a donation, we are asking for the students to fill out a simple form and submit their address to receive a T-shirt by mail,” said Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. “We want the students to have the T-shirt, and we also hope to collect words of gratitude from those students for Casper College employees that helped them along the way,” she added.