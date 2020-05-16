Town Crier: Schools

ALC virtual graduation May 30
Please join the celebration of our Adult Learning Center graduates on Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Ashlee Taylor will deliver the class address. Taylor is a past high school equivalency graduate and current field representative for United States Senator John Barrasso. Her powerful message is a true inspiration. Students and guests can participate using any device connected to the internet by visiting the Casper College YouTube channel. All current and past graduates are eligible for Casper College scholarships. Call 268-2230 for more information.
SME announces scholarship winners
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Coates, Wolff, Russell, Swank & Odell Memorial Scholarships for qualified graduating High School level seniors.
Ella Reed, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in chemistry; Wade Jacobs, Sheridan High School, will attend South Dakota School of Mines, majoring in computer engineering; Andrew Albrandt, Glenrock High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in mechanical or computer engineering and Benjamin Mosier, Kelly Walsh High School, will attend the University of Wyoming, majoring in engineering.
Each of the recipients will be awarded $1,500 toward their college pursuits.
SME members extend their congratulations to the recipients and wish them the best of luck in their college endeavors. The Central Wyoming Section is committed to supporting the mining community in Wyoming and the U.S. by providing scholarships to students interesting in pursuing careers which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. The Section has provided scholarships to high school and college students for the past 30 years, totaling over $250,000.
CC grads get free T-shirts
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Casper College students, this year’s official 2020 Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt will be given at no charge to all students who fill out a form.
Each T-shirt will be printed with the names of the entire graduating class of fall 2019 and spring 2020 on the back.
“The T-shirt is being given away this year, and in lieu of a donation, we are asking for the students to fill out a simple form and submit their address to receive a T-shirt by mail,” said Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. “We want the students to have the T-shirt, and we also hope to collect words of gratitude from those students for Casper College employees that helped them along the way,” she added.
The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. Usually, a donation of $10 or more is asked for the shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a Class of Scholarship to help other Casper College students in need of financial support.
This year, in addition to providing the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association will fund the scholarship. “The association wants to ensure that students in need of financial support will still be helped with a scholarship next year in the name of the Class of 2020,” said Sveda. “People are still welcome to make donations, but they are no longer necessary to get the T-shirt,” Sveda noted.
The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 22. To order an official Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.
Summer school, camps at Excel
Excel Academy Private School will be offering summer school and summer camps. All of these events will be in a face-to-face format. All appropriate guidelines and precautions will be followed. Camps are for ages 3 to 13 years of age. Summer School is for currently enrolled kindergarteners to 8th grade. Please call 237-3963 or visit www.excelacademywy.com for more information.
Deadline for balloon trip May 31
The deadline to register for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta trip is Sunday, May 31.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for the fun-filled adventure Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.
The cost for the trip is $2,749 per person for double occupancy, $2,719 for triple occupancy, and $3,449 for single occupancy. The cost of the trip includes round trip airfare from the Natrona County International Airport, hotel accommodations at the Albuquerque Marriott and the Drury Plaza Hotel Santa Fe, motor coach accommodations, seven meals, select gratuities and admission to the balloon fiesta, Old Town Albuquerque, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, the Turquoise Trail, an open-air tram tour, the Loretto Chapel and the Santa Fe School of Cooking.
A Collette tour manager, who is a destination expert on the people, places, history and culture, will accompany the group as well as local guides who have a deep understanding of the people and culture of New Mexico.
For an additional $50 per person, a trip to the Taos Pueblo is also available and will include transportation and feature a guided tour conducted by a Native American tribe member. According to Collette, Taos Pueblo is the only living Native American community designated both a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and a National Historic Landmark.
Registration and a deposit of $500 are all that are required by May 31. For more information or to register, contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
