Town Crier: Schools

Sign Fest 2020 features programming for approximately 250 students enrolled in ASL classes at Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School and Dean Morgan Middle School. The festival offers activities that include linguistic and cultural enrichment and hands-on events, which make learning about the language from native speakers more accessible, according to Schenfisch. Friday, approximately 200 deaf and hard-of-hearing students from around the state will partake in a performance and workshops presented by Sunshine 2.0. Saturday, there will be a Wyoming Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf workshop presented in ASL only for interpreters of the deaf and students of ASL who are considering a career in ASL interpreting.

“An Evening of Sunshine” performed by Sunshine 2.0 will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

SME offers scholarships to high school seniors