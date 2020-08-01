Town Crier: Schools

New scholarship at CC
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in memory of former construction and welding instructor Mark Steinle who taught at the college for nearly 22 years before his retirement in 2016.
The Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering is open to any Casper College student majoring in construction, drafting, or engineering with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 and who is enrolled in six or more credit hours.
“It is important to honor my husband, who enjoyed teaching in construction and business with this scholarship in his name,” said Steinle’s wife, Pam. “He was a great teacher and loved his students,” she added.
The scholarship, worth $500, will be awarded each spring to one student, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
NCHS ‘65 reunion canceled
Regretfully the NCHS Class of 1965 Reunion Committee has decided, because of the COVID-19 problem, to cancel its Class Reunion scheduled for August 21 and 22, 2020. The reunion has been rescheduled for August 27 and 28, 2021, so please mark your calendars. For those who have already paid registration fees, refunds will be sent soon and new registration information will be sent out to all classmates in January 202
CC offers bookkeeping certificate, degree
For those looking to improve their skills, start a new career or have recently graduated from high school, Casper College offers a degree or certificate in bookkeeping.
“Completing your education in accounting or bookkeeping boosts your opportunity to work in many roles across every business,” said Mark Oxley, accounting and business instructor. According to Oxley, both the certificate and degree are for those “... wanting to start or extend their career in bookkeeping.” According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2019, bookkeepers in Wyoming earn $11.24 to $27.84 an hour and $23,390 to $57,900 annually.
“Both the bookkeeper certificate and bookkeeper degree can be obtained entirely online, and many classes can be taken as an online or lecture class,” Oxley noted. Some of the class topics that both degree and certificate programs cover include accounting principles, QuickBooks, payroll accounting and spreadsheet applications. The degree goes further in-depth to cover business law, intermediate accounting, management, marketing and other areas.
For more information or to register, contact Oxley at 268-2414 or moxley@caspercollege.edu or Rachel Wright, academic assistant at 268-2494 or rwright@caspercollege.edu. Fall semester begins at Casper College Monday, Aug. 24.
Early Head Start accepting applications
Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Early Head Start is a FREE, quality program for children from birth to three years and pregnant women. Applications are available at 160 N. Washington. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 473-5831.
Register for Calvary Academy
Calvary Academy, 1800 S. Conwell in Casper, is currently accepting applications for enrollment for the fall of 2020 for K-12. Calvary Academy offers a solid traditional Christian education with Christ at the center and the Bible as its foundation. The enrollment for half-day kindergarten is now half-price. If the educational needs for your children include traditional methods with small class sizes and character-building strategies while integrating personal responsibility, a Christian curriculum and qualified, caring teachers, please contact the school at 266-5417.
CC graduation still available for viewing
The Casper College class of 2019-2020 posted some impressive stats despite the COVID-19 pandemic that saw a traditional graduation ceremony turn into a virtual ceremony.
The ceremony took place May 15 on both Facebook and YouTube, and 178 graduates participated.
In total, 669 students qualified for 644 degrees and 169 certificates. The degrees were broken into six categories: Associate of Science, 301 degrees; Associate of Arts, 170 degrees; Associate of Applied Science, 77 degrees; Associate of Business, 18 degrees; Associate of Fine Arts, 26 degrees; and Associate Degree Nursing, 72.
Women graduates outnumbered men 433 to 236. Of that number, 386 graduates came from Natrona County. The other 22 counties in the state were represented as were 28 states and seven countries. Those countries included Canada, Costa Rica, Hungary, Norway, Serbia, Spain and Turkey.
The average age of this year’s graduates was 26.6, and 68 graduates were 40-plus. The oldest was 60 and the youngest was 17.
Thirty-three graduates were veterans or active service members.
Seven students graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
The 74th Casper College Commencement is still available for viewing on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollege/videos/601598747121858 or YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=X10MQH9aZPI.
Summer school, camps at Excel
Excel Academy Private School will be offering summer school and summer camps. All of these events will be in a face-to-face format. All appropriate guidelines and precautions will be followed. Camps are for ages 3 to 13 years of age. Summer School is for currently enrolled kindergarteners to 8th grade. Please call 237-3963 or visit www.excelacademywy.com for more information.
Head Start accepting applications
Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.
New scholarship for rodeo students
A scholarship in the memory of Tom Parker has recently been established by his family. The scholarship, worth $1,000, will be given at Casper College for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, those who apply for the scholarship must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, have a high school GPA of 2.5, been a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association and a part of the Casper College Rodeo program.
Parker retired from teaching agriculture at the college full time in May 2013 but continued as the head rodeo coach. For many Casper College Rodeo team members, past and present, Parker was their concerned and caring father figure. He loved the kids and always looked out for his team.
During his first 15 years at Casper College, the women’s rodeo team qualified for three College National Finals Rodeo appearances. The men’s team took the regional rodeo title in both 2011 and 2012 and finished either first or second in five of the last six rodeo seasons in the region before Parker’s death from liver cancer in 2017.
As a testament to what he did for college rodeo, Parker was posthumously named 2016-2017 Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year and 2016-2017 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year at the College National Finals Rodeo.
For more information about the Tom Parker Rodeo Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Weston scholarship established
A new scholarship in the memory of Curtis Moore Weston has been established with the Casper College Foundation.
Curtis Moore Weston purchased Decker Auto Glass in 1978. As the owner of Decker, Weston built the business from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and western Nebraska. Weston was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2004. He owned Decker until he sold it in 2008 and retired.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have graduated from either a Natrona or Converse county high school and/or are residents of either Natrona or Converse county and be seeking either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
For more information about the Curtis Moore Weston Scholarship, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, at 268-2325.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
KWHS ‘70
KWHS Class of 1970 announces plans for their 50th Class Reunion to be held August 7, 8 and 9, 2020, in Casper. Classmates are encouraged to verify your contact information with the reunion committee in care of Jeff Gosman at: jeffgosman@gmail.com or Greg Kerr at: greg_kerr_60011@yahoo.com. Classmates may also go to the class web site at: http://www.classreport.com for additional information. The committee also asks for assistance in locating missing classmates.
