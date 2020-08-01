Town Crier: Schools

For more information about the Tom Parker Rodeo Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.

Weston scholarship established

A new scholarship in the memory of Curtis Moore Weston has been established with the Casper College Foundation.

Curtis Moore Weston purchased Decker Auto Glass in 1978. As the owner of Decker, Weston built the business from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and western Nebraska. Weston was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2004. He owned Decker until he sold it in 2008 and retired.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have graduated from either a Natrona or Converse county high school and/or are residents of either Natrona or Converse county and be seeking either an associate or bachelor’s degree.

For more information about the Curtis Moore Weston Scholarship, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, at 268-2325.

New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident

The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.