Town Crier: Schools

The mission of Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is to give back to disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The organization offers a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported — a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.

The Casper College Veterans Club is a student-led organization that supports active military and veteran students and their dependents through empowering them and their families to foster collective success and positive campus and community interactions. The Casper College Veterans Club is a partner with the Student Veterans of America. You can find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollegeVeterans

CC recognized for military friendliness

Casper College has been named to the 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools list as a Silver Award recipient. The list, compiled by Military Friendly, honors those colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.