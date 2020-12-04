Town Crier: Schools

A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in honor of former instructor and administrator Judith S. Turner.

The Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship is open to any Casper College student majoring in nursing with a cumulative GPA of 2.5, who is enrolled full time, a resident of Wyoming, a single parent, and has a financial need.

Lisa Rode established the scholarship in honor of Turner, who began her career at Casper College as a nursing instructor on Aug. 26, 1974. “This scholarship is a tribute to her achievements in nursing science and education and her ongoing devotion to Casper College and its nursing students,” said Rode.

Turner moved from instructor to director of nursing on July 1, 1984. She held that position until June 30, 1999. In addition to her duties as director of nursing, she also held the position of division chair for the Casper College Division of Health Arts and Sciences from 1987-1989 and then again from 1995-1999. On July 1, 1999, she became Casper College’s associate dean of academic affairs, a position she held until her retirement June 30, 2001. “During (her) time (in the nursing department), she devoted herself to the provision of quality education to the program's students and to the advancement of nursing and nursing education,” Rode noted.