Town Crier: Schools

Homecoming festivities Feb. 15

The Casper College Alumni Association will host the annual homecoming festivities at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium Saturday, Feb. 15. Both Casper College basketball teams will take on the Northwest Trappers from Powell.

The alumni association will serve free chili, beginning at 2 p.m. until it’s gone. In addition to the chili, there will be face painting for the children by the Casper College Association of Dance Performers student club, a photo booth and a 50/50 raffle — last year's winner of the raffle took home $381. During the men’s halftime, student clubs on campus will compete in a bunker drill

Admission for both games is only $1 per person for children and adults. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m. Musical entertainment for the day will be provided by the Casper College Pep Band.

The Erickson Thunderbird Gym is located on the Casper College campus. Both games can also be viewed at tbirds.cc.

District preschool has openings

The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.