Town Crier: Schools

Learn about county moths
“Natrona County Moths” will be the topic of the March Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m.
Dwaine Wagoner will share photographs and natural history of the moths that enliven gardens and wild country during the warm months and survive Wyoming’s harsh winter, according to India Hayford, museum assistant. Wagoner describes himself as “a 73-year-old curmudgeon with a high school diploma and an advanced degree of curiosity.”
Attendees will also be able to view Wagoner’s illustrated book titled “Natrona County Moths” at the Werner. His other illustrated book, “Butterflies of Natrona County,” is available for purchase at both the Werner and the Tate Geological museums, and can also be purchased before or after his presentation at the Werner.
“Natrona County Moths” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
KWHS ’70
KWHS Class of 1970 announces plans for their 50th Class Reunion to be held August 7, 8 and 9, 2020, in Casper. Classmates are encouraged to verify your contact information with the reunion committee in care of Jeff Gosman at: jeffgosman@gmail.com or Greg Kerr at: greg_kerr_60011@yahoo.com. Classmates may also go to the class web site at: http://www.classreport.com for additional information. The committee also asks for assistance in locating missing classmates.
Scholarship apps due in March
As part of a yearlong celebration of their 75th Anniversary, Morrison-Maierle will be awarding 11 $750 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. These scholarships represent Morrison-Maierle’s commitment to building the workforce of the future.
One scholarship will be awarded to a student from each community where Morrison-Maierle has an office. This includes Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula in Montana; Casper, Cody, Gillette and Sheridan in Wyoming; and Spokane, Washington.
Scholarships may be used by those attending a higher-education institution on a full-time basis starting in fall of 2020. Students of all majors and fields of study are encouraged to apply.
Morrison-Maierle is accepting applications from now until March 15, 2020. Late applications will not be considered. Download an application from Morrison-Maierle’s website.
Morrison-Maierle places high-value on students who live out the company’s Core Values: Integrity, Respect, Commitment and Excellence. Priority will be given to students who demonstrate how they have applied these values to achieve a personal goal.
For more information, please contact Morrison-Maierle at scholarships@m-m.net.
Founded in 1945, Morrison-Maierle has 11 offices throughout Montana, Wyoming and Washington. As a multi-disciplinary firm, it provides services in engineering, surveying, planning and natural sciences and is ranked among the Engineering New Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms” in the United States and Canada.
CC touts administrative pros
The Center for Training and Development at Casper College is again offering Administrative Professionals Day Wednesday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The event provides a professional development opportunity for anyone’s valued administrative employee(s.) It gives all bosses the ability to treat the ones who take care of their daily details, keep their organization running smoothly and make their customers happy with valuable training, a catered breakfast, networking opportunities, prizes and gifts, according to Sarah Schneider, workforce specialist.
The day will include a catered breakfast, training on generational differences, workplace health and wellness techniques, networking opportunities, prizes and gifts. The cost is only $125 per person.
Companies and employers can register their administrative assistants for the event at caspercollege.augusoft.net with class number 3525 or contact Schneider at 268-3847 or sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu. The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 22, at midnight.
Help for rural preschoolers
For a second year, families across Wyoming can prepare their children for kindergarten at home, at no cost, thanks to a $14.2 million federal grant. The United States Department of Education awarded the nonprofit organization, Waterford.org an Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Expansion Grant with the goal of bridging the early learning gap for rural preschool-aged children through the Waterford UPSTART program.
“Many families prosper in rural and remote areas where accessing quality early learning programs is difficult,” said Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Small communities may not offer early learning programs, low-income or otherwise, which causes inequity in education opportunities. Waterford UPSTART addresses the equity issue by offering personalized, high-quality, parent-guided early education in the home. The Waterford UPSTART program does not depend on a bureaucracy — it’s at the community level.”
The pilots are enrolling for year two in Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho. South Dakota and Montana are also now enrolling for 2020. Go to www.waterfordupstart.org. Spots are limited and enrollment ends June 22, 2020. Rural restrictions apply.
SME offers scholarships to high school seniors
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several $1500 scholarships to current High School seniors in Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Sheridan counties.
Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, with an intent to follow a college course of study and career goals which could potentially be applied to the mining industry.
These may include a physical science (examples: geology, chemistry, physics), engineering or math.
Applicants will also be required to provide transcripts and write a short essay on a specified subject. Applications or further information can be requested by emailing to the attention of Bernard Bonifas at smecasper@gmail.com. Applications are due April 5, 2020 and will be awarded in early May.
District preschool has openings
The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.
This is an all-day preschool/childcare setting open from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Preschool students work with a certified preschool teacher, a highly-qualified classroom assistant and high school students who are participating in Family and Consumer Science courses at Pathways.
Breakfast and lunch are included in the $700/month tuition.
Please contact Ms. Alicia Alger, the preschool teacher, at 307-253-1451 for more information or to enroll your child.
The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours. Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system.
Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development and internships.
You have free articles remaining.
High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
Hunting with Heroes donates to CC vets
Hunting With Heroes has donated $10,000 to the Casper College Veterans Club.
According to Dan Currah, co-founder of Hunting with Heroes, the group decided to share their earnings from a recently held Thankful Thursday at the Beacon Club. “We have been very lucky as an organization with fundraising. Co-founder Colton Sasser and I approached these guys to help us gather auction items for Thankful Thursday and to help at the event,” said Currah. “When I went to Casper College back in the early 1970s, there wasn’t a veterans program, and Colton and I both wanted to share and give back to another veterans organization.”
“This generous donation will go back to all our student success activities we have here at Casper College for our veterans,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator. “This donation is really a big deal for us,” noted Whipps.
The mission of Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is to give back to disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The organization offers a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported — a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.
The Casper College Veterans Club is a student-led organization that supports active military and veteran students and their dependents through empowering them and their families to foster collective success and positive campus and community interactions. The Casper College Veterans Club is a partner with the Student Veterans of America. You can find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollegeVeterans
New photography scholarship at CC
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is offering a $500 photography scholarship at Casper College for the spring semester. Another scholarship will be offered for fall 2020. This scholarship is in memory of J.R. Hunter, who died by suicide June 3, 2015. J.R. was a well-known outdoor photographer whose photos using 35mm slides are displayed in homes and businesses across Wyoming as well as other states. Some of his photos can be seen at jrhunterphotography.com. Contact Casper College for information and to apply for this scholarship.
Nissan scholarship applications
Nissan of Casper presents the 2020 scholarship award. The winner receives a 2019 Nissan Kicks. In addition, two $1,000 cash awards will be presented.
Applicants must be graduating seniors in Natrona, Converse and Campbell counties who will be attending college in fall 2020. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.
Requirements include a minimum GPA of 3.5, a minimum ACT of 24 and a minimum SAT of 1,700.
Application includes copy of high school transcript by mail, write a 500-word essay explaining education goals and include clubs, organizations and activities; two letters of recommendation, family financial information to include page one of a tax return or FAFSA, a letter of acceptance from college or university and a list of AP, IB and BOCES classes.
Complete application information is available at www.nissanofcasper.com; click on the “About Us” tab, then “Scholarship Application.”
CC theater season announced
The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will look at “Mystery, Mayhem, and Madness,” during the 2019-2020 season.
Aaron Wood will direct this year’s dance production. “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be performed on the McMurry Mainstage February 20-23 and 27-29. The dance is an adaptation of the short story “The Yellow Paper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman.
The final event for the season will be the comedy “Noises Off” April 23-25, 29-30 and May 1-2. Directed by Richard Burk,”Noises Off” will give the audience a look at a theater production during final dress rehearsal, backstage and later in the run as the production moves toward chaos.
Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
Little Free Library at ALC
The Adult Learning Center at Casper College is now the site of a Little Free Library. The library consists of two former newspaper racks each featuring a selection of books for most ages.
Everyone is welcome to “take a book and share a book.”
The two newspaper racks were donated by the Casper Star-Tribune, while the Friends of the Library Foundation donated some of the reading materials and also facilitated the acquisition of the Little Free Library.
Little Free Library book exchanges are located in all 50 states and 85 countries.
Started in 2009 by Todd Bol and Rick Brooks of Hudson, Wisconsin, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization. According to LFL, the mission of the organization is “… to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.”
School lunch pricing program
Natrona County School District announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program. Each school and the office of Natrona County School District Food Services, have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SNAP & FDPIR Benefits and Foster Children: Students that are in these three categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school to check on student’s direct certification status.
TANF non-custodial: Students that are in this category can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.
Homeless, migrant & runaway: Students are determined to be homeless, migrant or runaway by the school homeless liaison will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.
Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.
Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, Natrona County School District Food Services will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to NCSD Food Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd, Casper, WY 82601, 253-5205 for a hearing on the decision.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.
The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.
Lab preschool accepting students
The Natrona County School District recently opened a Lab Preschool at the Pathways Innovation Center. The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours.
In order to provide this exceptional learning opportunity for NCSD High School students, parents/guardians can enroll their children who turned 3 or 4 years old by September 15 in the NCSD Lab Preschool. The NCSD Lab Preschool enrollment is limited to 14 preschool students.
The hours of operation are from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuition will be at the rate of $700/month per child due on the first of each month. Breakfast and lunch are provided at no additional cost. Preschool students will learn from a highly qualified, certified preschool teacher with the assistance of highly qualified educational support specialists
If you are interested in enrolling your child in the NCSD Lab Preschool, please call the teacher, Alicia Alger, at the Pathways Innovation Center, 307-253-1451. Please leave a message and the teacher will return your call ASAP!
Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development and internships. High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.