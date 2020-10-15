Town Crier: Schools

Schools

Tickets for Tarzan at CC on sale

Under the direction of William Conte with choreography by Aaron Wood, the musical, "Tarzan," will run Oct. 22 to 24 and 28 to 30 at 7:30 and Oct. 25 and 31 at 2 p.m. “Tarzan” is based on Disney's animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's “Tarzan of the Apes.” The musical, featuring a score by rock legend Phil Collins, tells the story of an infant baby taken in and raised by gorillas after he washes up on the shores of West Africa.

“Edgar Rice Burroughs’ creation continues to fascinate readers and audiences,” said Conte. “His adventures have been the subject of films, cartoons, TV series, and in 2006, they returned to Broadway in the version we will present,” he noted. According to Conte, despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the cast and crew have been able to “ ... maintain the sense of connection so necessary to a musical play about family, friendship, loyalty, and true love.”