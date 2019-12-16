Town Crier: Schools

Aaron Wood will direct this year’s dance production. “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be performed on the McMurry Mainstage February 20-23 and 27-29. The dance is an adaptation of the short story “The Yellow Paper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman.

The final event for the season will be the comedy “Noises Off” April 23-25, 29-30 and May 1-2. Directed by Richard Burk,”Noises Off” will give the audience a look at a theater production during final dress rehearsal, backstage and later in the run as the production moves toward chaos.

Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.

New scholarship available

The first scholarship available through the Marcia and Richard Engum Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund will provide a $1,000 scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.

To qualify, the recipient must have an overall grade point average of 2.5 and maintain a 2.5 GPA each semester during the scholarship year and be 30 years of age or younger. The scholarship also gives preference to students who do not qualify for the Hathaway Scholarship.