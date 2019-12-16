Town Crier: Schools

New photography scholarship at CC
J.R.’s Hunt; for life is offering a $500 photography scholarship at Casper College for the spring semester. Another scholarship will be offered for fall 2020. This scholarship is in memory of J.R. Hunter, who died by suicide June 3, 2015. J.R. was a well-known outdoor photographer whose photos using 35mm slides are displayed in homes and businesses across Wyoming as well as other states. Some of his photos can be seen at jrhunterphotography.com. Contact Casper College for information and to apply for this scholarship.
Hunting with Heroes donates to CC vets
Hunting With Heroes has donated $10,000 to the Casper College Veterans Club.
According to Dan Currah, co-founder of Hunting with Heroes, the group decided to share their earnings from a recently held Thankful Thursday at the Beacon Club. “We have been very lucky as an organization with fundraising. Co-founder Colton Sasser and I approached these guys to help us gather auction items for Thankful Thursday and to help at the event,” said Currah. “When I went to Casper College back in the early 1970s, there wasn’t a veterans program, and Colton and I both wanted to share and give back to another veterans organization.”
“This generous donation will go back to all our student success activities we have here at Casper College for our veterans,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator. “This donation is really a big deal for us,” noted Whipps.
The mission of Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is to give back to disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing, and other outdoor experiences. The organization offers a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported — a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.
The Casper College Veterans Club is a student-led organization that supports active military and veteran students and their dependents through empowering them and their families to foster collective success and positive campus and community interactions. The Casper College Veterans Club is a partner with the Student Veterans of America. You can find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollegeVeterans
Private school has openings
Excel Academy Private School has openings in its 2 & 3 year old class (need NOT to be potty trained). This class is Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $135/month (September to May). There are also openings in the 3-6 year old classroom (MUST be potty trained). There are a.m. and p.m. half days as well as full day openings. DFS funding is accepted. Please call Jennifer at 307-259-4599 to inquire; www.excelacademywy.com.
Trivia tournament at CC
The Casper College Speech and Debate team is holding a trivia tournament fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Casper Elks Lodge at 108 E. 7th Street in Casper.
The trivia tournament will consist of eight rounds of general knowledge trivia. Entry fees are $500 for a team of six players, $75 for a couple, and $50 for an individual. First place will receive $500, second $250 and third $100.
According to Doug Hall, director of forensics and communication instructor, the goal for the fundraiser is $15,000. Hall noted that the need for additional funds was due to the program’s growth. “The college has always been supportive of our program, but with the growth of the team, current budgetary restraints limit our ability to travel with a full squad,” he said. “We need the public’s help in providing additional funds to fully finance our travel schedule, registration fees, and supplies for our students.”
All donations received will be processed through the Casper College Foundation and are tax-deductible. For more information, contact Hall 268-2496 or dhall@caspercollege.edu.
Trojan band excels at state festival
The Kelly Walsh High School “Trojan Marching Band” performed its 2019 show, “Strength and Honor” at the WHSAA State Marching Band Festival held at the Casper Events Center on Saturday, October 19. Kelly Walsh received a Superior Rating and five caption awards, including brass, color guard, marching, music, and woodwinds. This is the 10th year in a row that Kelly Walsh has received a Superior Rating at State Marching Band.
There were 21 high schools who participated in the festival. The state marching band festival is not a competition. Bands are awarded a rating (Superior, Excellent, Good) based on their performance. Bands are eligible to receive caption awards for exemplary performances in certain areas including the following: Brass, Woodwind, Percussion, Music, Marching, and color guard. A band has to receive 90 percent of the total possible scores in the given area to receive a caption award.
Bands were adjudicated by two music judges, two marching judges, a percussion judge, and a color guard judge.
District preschool has openings
The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.
This is an all-day preschool/childcare setting open from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Preschool students work with a certified preschool teacher, a highly qualified classroom assistant and high school students who are participating in Family and Consumer Science courses at Pathways. Breakfast and lunch are included in the $700/month tuition. Please contact Ms. Alicia Alger, the preschool teacher at 307-253-1451 for more information or to enroll your child.
The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours. Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development, and internships. High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
SME offers scholarships
The Central Wyoming Section of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several $2,000 scholarships to college level students currently pursuing a course of study relevant to mining or mineral extraction. Examples may include Engineering, Geology, Geochemistry, or Geophysics. Applicants must have graduated from a Wyoming high school and must be currently enrolled full-time in a college or university for the 2019-2020 academic year. They must also have attained sophomore level or higher, including graduate levels, and have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicants will also be required to write a short essay on a relevant specified subject. Application forms or additional information can be obtained by email request to the attention of Bernard Bonifas at smecasper@gmail.com. The deadline for application submission is November 30, 2019.
Feathers at Werner
The December session of the Werner Wildlife Study Series will look at the topic of “Feathers and Fur: At Home on the Range” Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
The talk will feature two Wyoming biologists, Brittany Elliott and Taylor Berge, who will discuss wildlife and energy development.
Elliott, who received her bachelor’s in biology from the University of Wyoming at Casper, is passionate about the local environment. That passion has fueled her work with wildlife living in wind and energy development areas. Since graduating, she has worked “ ... with a variety of wildlife including grassland studies in California, entomology research in Costa Rica, and primarily avian and mammalian surveys in Wyoming’s high-plains desert prairie.”
Berge graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s in zoology. “I am passionate about all things Wyoming and in finding solutions for environmental and energy development conflicts,” she said. Currently, Berge works as an environmental biologist and supports several environmentally-related projects, including raptor surveys, sage grouse conservation, and habitat risk assessments.
“Feathers and Fur: At Home on the Range” is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Museum is located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. For more information, call the museum at 235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.
Limited preschool spots available
The NCSD Preschool Program has a limited number of preschool openings for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The NCSD Preschool classrooms are housed within NCSD elementary schools. Preschool students work with certified preschool teachers and highly qualified classroom assistants. These programs are half-day preschool and meals are not included.
NCSD’s preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families who qualify.
Qualifications: students must have been three years old by September 2019, families must qualify financially according to the Federal Guidelines for 2019-2020.
Families who are interested may complete the TANF Financial Requirement Forms linked below and bring them to Mrs. Mari Stoll, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood, at 970 N. Glenn Rd., Casper, WY 82601. Families with complete applications and who qualify financially will be contacted by Mrs. Stoll about placement possibilities.
Please contact Mari Stoll with any questions at mari_stoll@natronaschools.org or at (307) 253-5434.
CC recognized for military friendliness
Casper College has been named to the 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools list as a Silver Award recipient. The list, compiled by Military Friendly, honors those colleges, universities, and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans, and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.
According to Military Friendly, schools that receive the Silver Award designation “ ... meet the requirements and score within 20% of the 10th ranking school in their category. Only a select group of institutions achieve this honor.” Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator, noted that being a Military Friendly Silver member “means that Casper College provides ample opportunity and support for veterans.” Casper College is also the only Military Friendly designated school in the state of Wyoming for 2019-2020.
The 2019-20 Military Friendly Schools list was compiled using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.
Mandatory meetings for kinder parents
Dual Language Immersion (DLI) information meetings for parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students are scheduled for the times listed below. Parents must attend a meeting if they are interested in enrolling their incoming kindergarten child in a DLI program for the 2020-21 school year. These are informational meetings only and parents will still need to use the online enrollment process (available in January) to enroll their child in kindergarten for 2020-21.
All meetings are held at NCSD Central Services Facility 970 North Glenn Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, noon; Thursday, Jan. 9, noon and 6 p.m.
DLI Programs for the 2020-21 school year will be at the following schools: Paradise Valley Elementary School (Mandarin Chinese), Park Elementary School (Spanish) and Verda James Elementary School (Spanish).
If you already have a child in a DLI program, you will not need to attend a meeting. However, please make sure you complete and sign a “commitment form.” You can get a commitment form from your child’s school.
If parents/guardians have questions, please contact Aaron Wilson, director of teaching and learning, at aaron_wilson@natronaschools.org or 253-5305.
Nissan scholarship applications
Nissan of Casper presents the 2020 scholarship award. The winner receives a 2019 Nissan Kicks. In addition, two $1,000 cash awards will be presented.
Applicants must be graduating seniors in Natrona, Converse and Campbell counties who will be attending college in fall 2020. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.
Requirements include a minimum GPA of 3.5, a minimum ACT of 24 and a minimum SAT of 1,700.
Application includes copy of high school transcript by mail, write a 500-word essay explaining education goals and include clubs, organizations and activities; two letters of recommendation, family financial information to include page one of a tax return or FAFSA, a letter of acceptance from college or university and a list of AP, IB and BOCES classes.
Complete application information is available at www.nissanofcasper.com; click on the “About Us,” tab, then “Scholarship Application.”
Lab preschool accepting students
The Natrona County School District recently opened a Lab Preschool at the Pathways Innovation Center. The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours.
In order to provide this exceptional learning opportunity for NCSD High School students, parents/guardians can enroll their children who turned 3 or 4 years old by September 15 in the NCSD Lab Preschool. The NCSD Lab Preschool enrollment is limited to 14 preschool students.
The hours of operation are from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuition will be at the rate of $700/month per child due on the first of each month. Breakfast and lunch are provided at no additional cost. Preschool students will learn from a highly qualified, certified preschool teacher with the assistance of highly qualified educational support specialists
If you are interested in enrolling your child in the NCSD Lab Preschool, please call the teacher, Alicia Alger, at the Pathways Innovation Center, 307-253-1451. Please leave a message and the teacher will return your call asap!
Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development, and internships. High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.
CC theater season announced
The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will look at “Mystery, Mayhem, and Madness,” during the 2019-2020 season.
Aaron Wood will direct this year’s dance production. “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be performed on the McMurry Mainstage February 20-23 and 27-29. The dance is an adaptation of the short story “The Yellow Paper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman.
The final event for the season will be the comedy “Noises Off” April 23-25, 29-30 and May 1-2. Directed by Richard Burk,”Noises Off” will give the audience a look at a theater production during final dress rehearsal, backstage and later in the run as the production moves toward chaos.
Tickets for all productions are now available online at caspercollegearts.cc or by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
New scholarship available
The first scholarship available through the Marcia and Richard Engum Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund will provide a $1,000 scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year.
To qualify, the recipient must have an overall grade point average of 2.5 and maintain a 2.5 GPA each semester during the scholarship year and be 30 years of age or younger. The scholarship also gives preference to students who do not qualify for the Hathaway Scholarship.
“The Engums were just average hard-working individuals who invested so that they could leave something behind to help future students,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. “The Engums loved the city and people of Casper. They wanted to leave a gift that would improve the lives of young people in the community,” she said.
Established in September of 2017 as the Marcia and Richard Engum Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund, investment monies earned by the fund are used to finance the scholarship in perpetuity.
Preschool to celebrate 50 years
Prince of Peace Lutheran Preschool will celebrate 50 years of successful preschool in Casper, with its 2019/2020 fall open registration.
The school offers a Christian preschool that prepares Pre-K children ages 4 to 6 for entering kindergarten ready and excited to learn.
Children ages 2 through young 4’s are offered developmentally appropriate classes.
POP welcomes all children to a child development environment which meets their social, emotional, physical, cognitive and spiritual needs.
The schools’ curriculum follows the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations and Early Childhood Readiness Guidelines.
If you would like a tour or have questions please call the office at 265-7016 for Gwen or Kiley, or leave a message and your call will be returned.
Consider St. Anthony
St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic school is an educational choice that is different from the public schools, including a comprehensive, rigorous, hands-on academic program for students in preschool through high school. Numerous extracurricular activities are offered, including sports, STEM, the arts, religion, project based learning, service learning and much more. Financial assistance is available for qualifying families. Students from all Christian denominations are welcome. Applications are being accepted for the 2019-20 school year. Call today for a private tour at 234-2873, visit www.sascasper.com or on Facebook @stanthonycasper.
Register for Mount Hope
Mount Hope Lutheran School is now accepting registration applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Mount Hope is a classical, Christian, conservative pre K-10th grade school which has served the Casper community for over 20 years. Please come for a school tour or call for more information at 234-6865.
Historical firearms on display
“The Good, The Bad, and The Banned,” an exhibit of historical firearms, is open for public view at the Fort Casper Museum and runs through Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
The show was organized by student curators from the Casper College Museum Studies seminar. The students researched the artifacts and wrote signage for each group of firearms on display. A highlight of the exhibit is the revolver of Tom O’Day, a veteran of the Civil War and a member of the Wild Bunch.
“Working with the students from the ‘Museum Studies’ class is always fun and exciting. They offer different ways of looking at the objects and bring a new perspective to the exhibit,” said Michelle Bahe, curator of collections at Fort Caspar Museum.
The Casper College “Museum Studies” seminar is part of the college’s museum/gallery studies degree program.
Little Free Library at ALC
The Adult Learning Center at Casper College is now the site of a Little Free Library. The library consists of two former newspaper racks each featuring a selection of books for most ages.
Everyone is welcome to “take a book and share a book.”
The two newspaper racks were donated by the Casper Star-Tribune, while the Friends of the Library Foundation donated some of the reading materials and also facilitated the acquisition of the Little Free Library.
Little Free Library book exchanges are located in all 50 states and 85 countries.
Started in 2009 by Todd Bol and Rick Brooks of Hudson, Wisconsin, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization. According to LFL, the mission of the organization is “… to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges.”
School lunch pricing program
Natrona County School District announced its policy for free and reduced price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program. Each school and the office of Natrona County School District Food Services, have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SNAP & FDPIR Benefits and Foster Children: Students that are in these three categories can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school to check on student’s direct certification status.
TANF non-custodial: Students that are in this category can be certified for free lunch and breakfast, after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.
Homeless, migrant & runaway: Students are determined to be homeless, migrant or runaway by the school homeless liaison will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.
Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.
Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, Natrona County School District Food Services will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to NCSD Food Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd, Casper, WY 82601, 253-5205 for a hearing on the decision.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.
The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.