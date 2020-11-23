Town Crier: Schools

Register for Calvary Academy

Calvary Academy, 1800 S. Conwell in Casper, is currently accepting applications for enrollment for the fall of 2020 for K-12. Calvary Academy offers a solid traditional Christian education with Christ at the center and the Bible as its foundation. The enrollment for half-day kindergarten is now half-price. If the educational needs for your children include traditional methods with small class sizes and character-building strategies while integrating personal responsibility, a Christian curriculum and qualified, caring teachers, please contact the school at 266-5417.

New scholarship for nursing students

A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in honor of former instructor and administrator Judith S. Turner.

The Judith S. Turner Nursing Scholarship is open to any Casper College student majoring in nursing with a cumulative GPA of 2.5, who is enrolled full time, a resident of Wyoming, a single parent, and has a financial need.

Lisa Rode established the scholarship in honor of Turner, who began her career at Casper College as a nursing instructor on Aug. 26, 1974. “This scholarship is a tribute to her achievements in nursing science and education and her ongoing devotion to Casper College and its nursing students,” said Rode.