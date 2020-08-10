Town Crier: Schools

NCHS '65 reunion canceled

Regretfully the NCHS Class of 1965 Reunion Committee has decided, because of the COVID-19 problem, to cancel its Class Reunion scheduled for August 21 and 22, 2020. The reunion has been rescheduled for August 27 and 28, 2021, so please mark your calendars. For those who have already paid registration fees, refunds will be sent soon and new registration information will be sent out to all classmates in January 202

CC offers bookkeeping certificate, degree

For those looking to improve their skills, start a new career or have recently graduated from high school, Casper College offers a degree or certificate in bookkeeping.

"Completing your education in accounting or bookkeeping boosts your opportunity to work in many roles across every business," said Mark Oxley, accounting and business instructor. According to Oxley, both the certificate and degree are for those “... wanting to start or extend their career in bookkeeping.” According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2019, bookkeepers in Wyoming earn $11.24 to $27.84 an hour and $23,390 to $57,900 annually.