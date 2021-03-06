Town Crier: Schools

The English as a Second Language program is seeking new students for the spring semester. The program, which is part of the Lee and Felicia Castello Adult Learning Center at Casper College, provides all levels of English to nonnative speakers at no cost.

“The program offers free English language instruction and prepares learners for college and career pathways,” said Kat Bohr-Buresh, ALC instructor. Those who become students of the ESL program are eligible for college scholarships and will receive distance education, digital literacy, differentiated yet rigorous instruction, connections to trainings, access to credentialed and bilingual instructors, Casper College campus resources, and more, according to Bohr-Buresh.

Classes and study opportunities are available beginning each day at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The center closes at 4 p.m. Monday and Thursday and at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. “The extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Bohr-Buresh, “allow us to serve students with various obligations.”

According to Bohr-Buresh, those interested in learning English must enroll by Thursday, April 1, by calling the ALC at 268-2230 or stopping by the center located in the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.

