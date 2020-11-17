Town Crier: Schools

The final pieces that the two groups will perform were written by Frank Ticheli, a well-regarded composer of band music, whose works cover a wide spectrum of expression, according to Mietz. “The largest of the three works we are to perform is called ‘Simple Gifts: Four Shaker Songs.’ Each of the four movements is a re-orchestration of melodies from the Shaker culture of the Eastern United States,” Mietz said. Many listeners will likely recognize the melody of the final movement “Simple Gifts” because Aaron Copland incorporated it into his movement of the same name from his “Appalachian Spring.”

The hourlong concert will take place in Wheeler Concert Hall. Masks and social distancing will be required. “Attendance in person is encouraged, but this concert will also be live-streamed on the music department’s Instagram channel at casper_college_bands.

The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

Learn how wildlife winter

“Preparing for Winter” is the title for the November Werner Wildlife Study Series Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

If you have ever wondered how animals survive Wyoming’s harsh winters, plan to join naturalist Mike Bardgett for a look into what it takes for winter survival.