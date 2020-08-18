Town Crier: Schools

Enrollment is easy.

1. Go to www.myschoolbucks.com and register for a free account.

2. You will receive a confirmation email with a link to activate your account.

3. Add your students using their name, school, and student ID.

4. Make a payment to your students’ accounts. A fee will apply to this service.

CC offers classes for educators

The Center for Training and Development at Casper College offers a large selection of classes for educators. Each course lasts for six weeks, and two start dates are available in the fall, one in September and the other in October.

Creating a Classroom Website is a fun, easy-to-understand course for teachers that will help them become more modern, effective, and dynamic while helping them build a published classroom website complete with content, images, animation, links, and a blog, according to Ed2Go.

Homeschool With Success is for those wanting to know how to homeschool their children to “ensure that they get what they need academically and socially.” The Ed2Go class will provide information and guidance so that parents and guardians can plot their homeschooling class for years to come.