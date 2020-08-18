Town Crier: Schools

Schools</&h1>
Private school needs teacher
Excel Academy Private School is currently accepting applications for a full-time math/science teaching position. This position will be with students ranging from grades 3-9. Current infant, child, adult, CPR/First aid preferred. Must be flexible, hardworking, able to think outside of the box, organized, have a good positive attitude, show dedication, and want to ensure all students are having their needs met. If interested please email resume to:jawistisen@excelacademywy.com or drop off at 500 S. Jefferson St. Questions may be directed to Jennifer Wistisen at 259-4599 or 237-3963. Excel Academy Private School is an equal opportunity employer.
High school equivalency at CC
In August, several orientation sessions will be offered for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College.
The sessions will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26. There will be three sessions at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m.
“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated will make $8.008 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2019.
“All of our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations on Aug. 26 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 25. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse.
Dog trek Sept. 12
The Second Annual Casper College T-Bird Dog Trek will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. The T-Bird Dog Trek is the lead-in event to the Annual T-Bird Trek Sunday, Sept. 13.
This year’s T-Bird Dog Trek will take dogs and their people on a 1.5-mile walk around the campus on what is known as the “inner loop.” Along the way, dogs will find treats and water stations throughout their walk. The cost per dog to participate is $10, and all proceeds will go to the Casper College Veterans Club.
Last year 54 dogs and their people participated and raised over $500 for the veterans club.
Dogs and their people can register the day of in front of the Casper College Student Union and University of Wyoming at Casper building, and then start the walk. For more information, contact Nick Whipps at 268-2510.
Enroll for school lunch program
Natrona County School District participates in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. This program provides free and reduced-price meals to students who qualify. In order to qualify your household income must fall between the guidelines and each family must complete one family free and reduced application for the new school year.
If your family’s financial situation changes throughout the year, you may complete the application again.
Natrona County School District encourages you to use the online application for free or reduced meals. The process is quick, easy, and secure.
As families begin to prepare for #BackToSchool, parents and guardians can set up a My School Bucks account for assistance in navigating their student’s Food Service accounts. My School Bucks is an online payment service that provides a quick and easy way to add money to your student’s meal account using a debit or credit card. (My School Bucks does charge a minimal fee for the credit/debit card service.) You can also view recent purchases, check balances, and set up a low balance alert at no cost.
Enrollment is easy.
1. Go to www.myschoolbucks.com and register for a free account.
2. You will receive a confirmation email with a link to activate your account.
3. Add your students using their name, school, and student ID.
4. Make a payment to your students’ accounts. A fee will apply to this service.
CC offers classes for educators
The Center for Training and Development at Casper College offers a large selection of classes for educators. Each course lasts for six weeks, and two start dates are available in the fall, one in September and the other in October.
Creating a Classroom Website is a fun, easy-to-understand course for teachers that will help them become more modern, effective, and dynamic while helping them build a published classroom website complete with content, images, animation, links, and a blog, according to Ed2Go.
Homeschool With Success is for those wanting to know how to homeschool their children to “ensure that they get what they need academically and socially.” The Ed2Go class will provide information and guidance so that parents and guardians can plot their homeschooling class for years to come.
Teachers wanting to have a more orderly and peaceful classroom are urged to enroll in Solving Classroom Discipline Problems. The Ed2Go course “provides a step-by-step approach to effective, positive classroom discipline, and it’s continually rated by teachers as one of the most valuable they’ve taken.”
A class specifically for those teaching preschoolers, Teaching Preschool: A Year of Inspiring Lessons, will show participants “... how to develop creative and balanced preschool lesson plans for every month of the school year.” The Ed2Go class will also equip participants “... with a lesson plan template, and over 100 engaging and interchangeable activities for circle-discussion, art, literacy, motor skills, science, and music.”
Finally, Reading Strategies Suite “... is comprised of four classes that will help teachers develop effective reading strategies,” said Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist at Casper College. According to Schneider, the four classes are Ready, Set, Read, Guided Reading and Writing Strategies for Maximum Student Achievement, Guided Reading: Strategies for the Differentiated Classroom and Response to Intervention: Reading Strategies That Work.
The cost for each course, except for Reading Strategies Suite, is $89. The cost for Reading Strategies Suite is $395. Schneider noted that PTSB credits are available through the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board for these classes.
To register for these classes, as well as find more classes and full class descriptions, go to ed2go.com/casper. For more information, contact Schneider at 268-3847 or sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu.
New scholarship at CC
A new scholarship has been established at Casper College in memory of former construction and welding instructor Mark Steinle who taught at the college for nearly 22 years before his retirement in 2016.
The Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering is open to any Casper College student majoring in construction, drafting, or engineering with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 and who is enrolled in six or more credit hours.
“It is important to honor my husband, who enjoyed teaching in construction and business with this scholarship in his name,” said Steinle’s wife, Pam. “He was a great teacher and loved his students,” she added.
The scholarship, worth $500, will be awarded each spring to one student, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation.
For more information on the Mark Steinle Scholarship in Construction, Drafting, and Engineering, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
NCHS ‘65 reunion canceled
Regretfully the NCHS Class of 1965 Reunion Committee has decided, because of the COVID-19 problem, to cancel its Class Reunion scheduled for August 21 and 22, 2020. The reunion has been rescheduled for August 27 and 28, 2021, so please mark your calendars. For those who have already paid registration fees, refunds will be sent soon and new registration information will be sent out to all classmates in January 202
CC offers bookkeeping certificate, degree
For those looking to improve their skills, start a new career or have recently graduated from high school, Casper College offers a degree or certificate in bookkeeping.
“Completing your education in accounting or bookkeeping boosts your opportunity to work in many roles across every business,” said Mark Oxley, accounting and business instructor. According to Oxley, both the certificate and degree are for those “... wanting to start or extend their career in bookkeeping.” According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2019, bookkeepers in Wyoming earn $11.24 to $27.84 an hour and $23,390 to $57,900 annually.
“Both the bookkeeper certificate and bookkeeper degree can be obtained entirely online, and many classes can be taken as an online or lecture class,” Oxley noted. Some of the class topics that both degree and certificate programs cover include accounting principles, QuickBooks, payroll accounting and spreadsheet applications. The degree goes further in-depth to cover business law, intermediate accounting, management, marketing and other areas.
For more information or to register, contact Oxley at 268-2414 or moxley@caspercollege.edu or Rachel Wright, academic assistant at 268-2494 or rwright@caspercollege.edu. Fall semester begins at Casper College Monday, Aug. 24.
Early Head Start accepting applications
Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Early Head Start is a FREE, quality program for children from birth to three years and pregnant women. Applications are available at 160 N. Washington. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 473-5831.
Register for Calvary Academy
Calvary Academy, 1800 S. Conwell in Casper, is currently accepting applications for enrollment for the fall of 2020 for K-12. Calvary Academy offers a solid traditional Christian education with Christ at the center and the Bible as its foundation. The enrollment for half-day kindergarten is now half-price. If the educational needs for your children include traditional methods with small class sizes and character-building strategies while integrating personal responsibility, a Christian curriculum and qualified, caring teachers, please contact the school at 266-5417.
CC graduation still available for viewing
The Casper College class of 2019-2020 posted some impressive stats despite the COVID-19 pandemic that saw a traditional graduation ceremony turn into a virtual ceremony.
The ceremony took place May 15 on both Facebook and YouTube, and 178 graduates participated.
In total, 669 students qualified for 644 degrees and 169 certificates. The degrees were broken into six categories: Associate of Science, 301 degrees; Associate of Arts, 170 degrees; Associate of Applied Science, 77 degrees; Associate of Business, 18 degrees; Associate of Fine Arts, 26 degrees; and Associate Degree Nursing, 72.
Women graduates outnumbered men 433 to 236. Of that number, 386 graduates came from Natrona County. The other 22 counties in the state were represented as were 28 states and seven countries. Those countries included Canada, Costa Rica, Hungary, Norway, Serbia, Spain and Turkey.
The average age of this year’s graduates was 26.6, and 68 graduates were 40-plus. The oldest was 60 and the youngest was 17.
Thirty-three graduates were veterans or active service members.
Seven students graduated with a 4.0 GPA.
The 74th Casper College Commencement is still available for viewing on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollege/videos/601598747121858 or YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=X10MQH9aZPI.
Summer school, camps at Excel
Excel Academy Private School will be offering summer school and summer camps. All of these events will be in a face-to-face format. All appropriate guidelines and precautions will be followed. Camps are for ages 3 to 13 years of age. Summer School is for currently enrolled kindergarteners to 8th grade. Please call 237-3963 or visit www.excelacademywy.com for more information.
New scholarship for rodeo students
A scholarship in the memory of Tom Parker has recently been established by his family. The scholarship, worth $1,000, will be given at Casper College for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, those who apply for the scholarship must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, have a high school GPA of 2.5, been a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association and a part of the Casper College Rodeo program.
Parker retired from teaching agriculture at the college full time in May 2013 but continued as the head rodeo coach. For many Casper College Rodeo team members, past and present, Parker was their concerned and caring father figure. He loved the kids and always looked out for his team.
During his first 15 years at Casper College, the women’s rodeo team qualified for three College National Finals Rodeo appearances. The men’s team took the regional rodeo title in both 2011 and 2012 and finished either first or second in five of the last six rodeo seasons in the region before Parker’s death from liver cancer in 2017.
As a testament to what he did for college rodeo, Parker was posthumously named 2016-2017 Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year and 2016-2017 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year at the College National Finals Rodeo.
For more information about the Tom Parker Rodeo Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
Weston scholarship established
A new scholarship in the memory of Curtis Moore Weston has been established with the Casper College Foundation.
Curtis Moore Weston purchased Decker Auto Glass in 1978. As the owner of Decker, Weston built the business from one small shop to four shops and a wholesale glass warehouse with distribution in Wyoming and western Nebraska. Weston was named Wyoming Small Business Person of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration in 2004. He owned Decker until he sold it in 2008 and retired.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must have graduated from either a Natrona or Converse county high school and/or are residents of either Natrona or Converse county and be seeking either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
For more information about the Curtis Moore Weston Scholarship, contact Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, at 268-2325.
Head Start accepting applications
Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Head Start is a free, quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. Call 577-1864.
New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident
The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Mrs. Selby earned her master’s degree from the University of Mary in North Dakota at the age of 52. She specifically told us that she wanted the scholarship to help a need-based Wyoming resident,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation. Bob Selby was born and raised in Wyoming, and both he and Edith had careers in the oil and gas industry, while Bob also owned several companies, including one in construction. According to Dalton, Edith Selby believed that the second half of your life should be spent giving back.
Any nontraditional Wyoming resident who has a minimum 2.5 GPA, is enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and is majoring in business, construction management or construction technology at Casper College can apply for the scholarship. The recipient will be awarded $1,000 for the fall 2020 semester and $1,000 for the spring 2021 semester.
For more information about the Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship, contact Dalton at 268-2325.
