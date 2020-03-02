Town Crier: Schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“This generous donation will go back to all our student success activities we have here at Casper College for our veterans,” said Nicholas Whipps, veteran and international student coordinator. “This donation is really a big deal for us,” noted Whipps.

The mission of Hunting with Heroes Wyoming is to give back to disabled veterans by honoring them with unique hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The organization offers a progressive healing environment where disabled veterans are welcome and supported — a community where they can discover hope again, no matter what battles they continue to fight physically or emotionally.

The Casper College Veterans Club is a student-led organization that supports active military and veteran students and their dependents through empowering them and their families to foster collective success and positive campus and community interactions. The Casper College Veterans Club is a partner with the Student Veterans of America. You can find the club on Facebook at facebook.com/CasperCollegeVeterans

