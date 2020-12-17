Town Crier: Schools

CC theater season

The Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance will celebrate its 35th year at the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance during the 2020-2021 season.

To coincide with the 2021 Humanities Festival and its theme “Celebration/Milestones,” the theater department will present “Cyrano de Bergerac” Feb. 25-28 and March 3-6. Edmond Rostand’s classic play looks at Cyrano de Bergerac, a brilliant poet and swordsman during the reign of Louis XIII, who is in love with the beautiful Roxane. “This is a classic tale of romance and a beautiful show that also features swordplay, so there is something for everyone,” Gray said.

The final production for the season will be “Bright Star, ” which is ” ... a heartwarming musical written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell,” said Gray. Inspired by a true story, the Tony award-nominated musical “ ... is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1940s and 1920s and uses charm, humor and bluegrass music to tell the story of love lost and found,” she said.