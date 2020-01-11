Town Crier: Schools

Schools

DM performs Shrek

Dean Morgan Middle School will present Shrek The Musical JR. at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday and Friday, January 16 and 17, at the Dean Morgan Cafe at 1440 S. Elm St. Admission is free and all are welcome to this kid-friendly show.

The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages each of us to examine our prejudices, review what we believe to be our limitations and work to better understand ourselves and others. The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical.

District preschool has openings

The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.