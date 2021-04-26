Town Crier: Schools

Schools
'Shimmer' open at Werner
The Werner Wildlife Museum’s newest exhibit, “Shimmer,” is open.
According to India Hayford, museum assistant, the exhibit features “a juried show of fine arts and crafts by Wyoming artists and artisans.” The show includes any medium such as fiber, leather, bone, horn, wood, stone, gems, metal, paintings, and photographs.
The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street. The exhibit will remain on display through Thursday, May 13.
College foundation plans June gala
Casper College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala Saturday, June 5, 2021, and present those chosen as the 25 Exemplary Alumni.
Hosted by the Casper College Foundation and Alumni Association, the Casper College 75th Gala will be a simple and elegant evening to celebrate the college and its people, according to Ann Dalton, associate director of development.
The gala will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center, formerly the Casper Events Center, beginning at 5 p.m. and is limited to 500 people. The dinner will be served buffet-style and feature four food stations, each featuring a different cuisine: Mexican, Italian, Asian, and barbecue. Each table will feature wine, and groups of six to eight people can sit together.
According to Dalton, Backwards Distilling has created a special 75th-anniversary cocktail, which will be served in a commemorative glass and sold at the event. A cash bar will also be available.
The evening will include a brief history and slideshow of Casper College. The Casper College Alumni Association will announce the 25 individuals chosen as exemplary alums from the past 25 years, and many will be in attendance.
The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.
Gala to honor 25 exemplary alumni
Casper College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala Saturday, June 5, 2021, and present those chosen as the 25 Exemplary Alumni.
For the celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary, the alumni association named 50 former students and graduates as exemplary alumni. For the 75th anniversary celebration, the alumni association has named 25 former students and graduates as exemplary alumni. Those exemplary alumni, many of whom will be at the gala, are:
1960s: Neal Jacquot (AA, ’62), Derrel Carruth (AA, ’65), Frank D. Neville (AA, ’66), and Jerry Spicer (’69).
1970s: Jim Anderson (AB, ’72), Father Kevin F. Burke (’72), David Long (’72), Richard S. Sullins (AS, ’73), Kee Dunning (AA, ’79), Reza “Ciah” Arabian Maleki (AS, ’79).
1980s: Patricia McInroy (AA, ’80), (AA, ’80) and (AA, ’80), Mike Stepp (AAS, ’80), Brenda Creel (AS, ’82), Lawrence Heim (AS, ’85), Rachelle Carnesale (AA, ’87), and Dale Anderson (AAS, ’89) and (AB, ’93).
1990s: Joshua Hamilton (AS, ’95) and (AS, ’99), Celestina Rossi (AB, ’95), Guy Worthey (AS, ’95), Jennifer S. Rodi (AS, AA, ’96), and Melissa (Hieb) Sallee (AS, ’97).
2000s: Erin (Marrow) Hawley (AS, ’00) and Asher Albertson (AS, ’03).
2010s: Tyler Lesher (AS, ’11) and Colton Sasser (AS, ’16).
The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.
'Bright Star' final production of season
“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is the final production for the 2020-2021 theater season at Casper College.
“Steve Martin, known as a comedian, is a master banjo player and a wonderful storyteller. Edie Brickell is a consummate musician and lyricist, and together they have woven a story of love and loss, passion and interference, despair and finally, hope,” said Richard Burk, director.
“Bright Star” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage April 28-30, and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The American Sign Language interpreted performance will be April 29.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members are required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats are available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
Stock growers offer scholarship
The Clifford P. Hansen Memorial Scholarship was established in remembrance of Clifford Hansen, who was known as a Teton county rancher, past aresident of Wyoming Stock Growers Association, the Governor of Wyoming and a U.S. Senator. The memorial scholarship was established through contributions received in memory of Senator Hansen and other departed WSGA leaders. It recognizes an outstanding college student pursuing an education related to Wyoming’s agriculture or natural resources. Two $1,000 cash scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year and sent to the scholarship winner the fall of 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students, parents or guardian must be a member in good standing of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. The applicant must be a sophomore, junior or senior in college for the fall semester of 2021 or is a senior who is graduating in the fall of 2021 and is accepted into graduate school for the spring 2022 semester. The student must be enrolled full-time at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and be majoring in agriculture or natural resource related field.
To apply for this scholarship, the applicant must submit an official transcript and essay of 500 words or less addressing the following questions.
What have you gained from your college experience? What leadership roles have you acquired since starting college? How have those leadership roles influenced you? How do your post-college plans involve agriculture or natural resources? What characteristics distinguish you as deserving this scholarship?
All applications will be due Friday, April 9, 2021 to Trenda Allen at P.O. Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003, or to trenda@wysga.org. The winner will be approved by the WSGA trustees based on a recommendation from the WSGA executive committee. The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2021 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show in Sheridan June 3-5, 2021.
Apply at St. Anthony's School
Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and "frozen" 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.
Register for Shepherd of the Hills preschool
Registration for the 2021/2022 school year at Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center will start Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. for families who have had children previously enrolled in our program. There is a $50 registration fee. Open registration begins March 1 and will be ongoing. It is a well established, nondenominational Christian based part time preschool for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds. Music is incorporated in all classes, but what sets the curriculum apart from other programs are the Suzuki violin lessons in the Pre-K 5-year-old class. All teachers are degreed and experienced. Call 234-8522 to set up a time to observe the program in action and see if it is a good fit for your child.
Register for district preschools
NCSD preschool online application window for 2021-2022 opened January 4, 2021. Eight schools in Natrona County will host half-day TANF preschool programs during the 2021-22 school year. Elementary schools with preschool programs will include Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey, Lincoln, Midwest, Pineview, and Sagewood Elementary Schools. Preschool students must be 3 or older by August 1, 2021.
NCSD’s TANF preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants in classes of 18 students. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families and parents are encouraged to be involved. Families’ financial information is required, as the program is funded through federal grants. Priority enrollment is given to families who meet federal income guidelines.
The Natrona County School District also has a lab preschool program at the Pathways Innovation Center. This program is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and includes a half-day preschool program, early morning and afternoon childcare, and includes breakfast, lunch, and snack offerings. As this is a full-day offering, the NSCD Lab Preschool does have a tuition of $600 a month and follows the NCSD academic calendar.
NCSD reminds parents of new kindergarten age requirement
Recently, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 174 – Kindergarten start date. Under this new change, all kindergarten students must be at least 5 years old by August 1 of the upcoming school year. This change goes into effect for the upcoming 2021 school enrollment period.
Families of students whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 15 may submit an exception request, which requires a kindergarten readiness assessment process, for consideration of enrollment.
The Natrona County School District believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. During the School Choice Registration period, now through Jan. 24, families may go online for enrollment registration. School Choice provides families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children. Further information on the upcoming School Choice Registration enrollment process will be shared in the coming weeks. For specific questions on Kindergarten enrollment, please contact Marie Puryear, Director of Human Resources & District Services, at 253-5455.
NCSD provides a variety of Kindergarten opportunities for students and families. For more information on kindergarten opportunities at NCSD please contact Angie Hayes, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood at 253-5434.