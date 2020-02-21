Town Crier: Schools

Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s social security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.

Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, Natrona County School District Food Services will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to NCSD Food Services, 970 N. Glenn Rd, Casper, WY 82601, 253-5205 for a hearing on the decision.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may now be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.

The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.

