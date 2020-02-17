Town Crier: Schools

“An Evening of Sunshine” performed by Sunshine 2.0 will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

SME offers scholarships to high school seniors

The Central Wyoming Section of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several $1500 scholarships to current High School seniors in Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Sheridan counties. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, with an intent to follow a college course of study and career goals which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. These may include a physical science (examples: geology, chemistry, physics), or engineering, or math. Applicants will also be required to provide transcripts and write a short essay on a specified subject. Applications or further information can be requested by emailing to the attention of Bernard Bonifas at smecasper@gmail.com. Applications are due April 5, 2020 and will be awarded in early May.

District preschool has openings

The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.