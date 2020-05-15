Town Crier: Schools

The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. Usually, a donation of $10 or more is asked for the shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a Class of Scholarship to help other Casper College students in need of financial support.

This year, in addition to providing the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association will fund the scholarship. “The association wants to ensure that students in need of financial support will still be helped with a scholarship next year in the name of the Class of 2020,” said Sveda. “People are still welcome to make donations, but they are no longer necessary to get the T-shirt,” Sveda noted.

The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 22. To order an official Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.

Deadline for balloon trip May 31

The deadline to register for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta trip is Sunday, May 31.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI, at Casper College has joined up with Collette for the fun-filled adventure Oct. 7-12, 2020. The trip is open to anyone, and membership in OLLI is not required.