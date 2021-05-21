Town Crier: Schools

Cappetto returns for OLLI class May 27

After a long hiatus, popular presenter Larry Cappetto returns to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI at Casper College, with his class “Capturing Courage on Camera.” The class will take place Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The class will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Cappetto’s work on his extensive oral history project, “Lest They Be Forgotten.”

“When I started my work at the end of 2002, over 1500 World War II veterans were dying every day in this country. Today there are less than a half-million left. In a few more years, who will tell the story?” asked Cappetto. “There has always been an urgency about my work (as I) capture courage on camera and give a voice to our veterans. I am a better man today thanks to our veterans,” he said.

According to Vicki Pollock, lifelong learning specialist, some of the veterans that Cappetto has come to know through the years will join the presentation. Each veteran will share their story with the class. In addition, Cappetto will also share the latest updates on his “Lest They Be Forgotten” project.