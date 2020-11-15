Town Crier: Schools

Schools

Joint concert at CC Nov. 18

The Casper College Concert Band and the Casper College Wind Ensemble will join for a free concert at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, the “Simple Gifts, Grace, and the Beauty of the Earth” features not only beautiful music but a grateful group of students and director. “We are extremely grateful and count ourselves blessed to be able to share this music,” said Mietz.

A highlight of this concert will be the performance of two pieces specifically arranged by Mietz. “During the summer of 2020, I read some research that recommended ensembles such as ours should rehearse only groups no bigger than six members. With that information, I did some further research and kept running into woodwind and string quintets, but nothing written for a very small concert band,” he said.

What Mietz came up with was Johannes Brahms “Opus 18.” Written for six-string players, Mietz scored the piece to be playable by two different factions of players that he anticipated attending Casper College in the fall.