Town Crier: Schools

According to Gray, all four productions will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage in the Krampert Theatre. Due to COVID-19, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. “We are practicing social distancing between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available each night. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in person so that we may ensure seating with distance between groups,” Gray said. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.

New scholarships available

Five new scholarships have been established at Casper College, thanks to the generosity of Lee and Felicia Castellow.

Four of the scholarships are directed specifically at the trades. They include the Lee and Felicia Castellow Diesel Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Auto Mechanics Scholarship, the Lee and Felicia Castellow Welding Scholarship and the Lee and Felicia Castellow Trades Scholarship. The fifth scholarship is the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center Graduate Scholarship.