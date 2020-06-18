Town Crier: Schools

“The orientation is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. “People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. All of our services are free and open to the public.” The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.

In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.

Those wishing to attend one of the three orientations June 23 are asked to RSVP by Monday, June 22. Reservations may be made by calling 268-2230 or online at caspercollege.edu/alc.

New scholarship at CC for Wyoming resident

The newly established Bob I. and Edith Selby Scholarship will provide a Wyoming resident with a $2,000 scholarship for the 2020-2021 school year.