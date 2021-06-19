Town Crier: Schools

Schools
CC summer students may be eligible for grant
Students attending summer semester classes at Casper College may be eligible for emergency help aid from a Casper College Emergency CARES Grant fund.
The additional grant money received by Casper College is specifically designated for those students enrolled in the summer semester. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III funding was created specifically to help those students who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Shannon Eskam, director of student financial assistance, to be eligible to receive funds, students must currently be enrolled in a Casper College degree or certificate program for summer 2021 semester classes, including online, in-person or hybrid classes and have a financial need for an allowable expense because of the adverse effects on them by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students who will receive priority consideration are those with an exceptional financial need,” said Eskam. U.S. citizens, those who are not citizens, and international students are eligible for funding.
To apply online, go to caspercollege.edu/financial-aid/grants/cares-grant. For more information, contact Eskam at 268-2323 or finaid@caspercollege.edu.
NC '71 reunion set
The NCHS Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on September 4, 5 and 6. Any classmate not yet in contact and interested in attending, or who knows of any classmate interested, please contact beckybyron@yahoo.com or Laura Britton at brittonacres71@yahoo.com. We look forward to celebrating with you.
CC judging camp returns
The annual Casper College Livestock Judging Camp will be held June 21-23 at the Grace Werner Agricultural Pavilion on the Casper College campus.
The camp, led by Jeremy Burkett, livestock judging coach and agriculture instructor, will focus on livestock evaluation with special emphasis on the presentation of oral reasons. Four learning divisions will be offered at the camp: novice, intermediate, advanced, and adult.
Example classes to be evaluated during the camp include market and breeding sheep, swine, cattle, and goats. The final day of camp will include a mock judging contest where competitors will put their knowledge and skills to the test. “The Casper College Livestock Judging Camp allows participants to interact with current industry professionals, coaches, and students to advance their judging skills further,” said Burkett.
The cost is $250 for students and $160 for advisers. Entries received after Friday, May 28, will increase to $275 for students and $175 for advisors. The fee includes lodging, meals, T-shirt, judging manual, judging contest, and awards. Judging camp participants will learn from agricultural educators and industry leaders.
To sign up or for more information, contact Burkett at 268-2417, toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2417 or at www.caspercollege.edu/events/ag-judging-camp.
High school equivalency orientation June 29
The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer three orientation sessions Tuesday, June 29 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate.
The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math.
“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. In addition, the Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
Those who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared to $749 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $7,436 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for the third quarter of 2019.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the CALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions June 29 are asked to RSVP by Monday, June 28. Those interested can make reservations can be made online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse or by calling 268-2230.
Register for preschool
Head Start/Early Head Start is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. It is a quality preschool program that prepares children for school. Applications are available at 301 W. B Street in Casper. Head Start is a United Way agency. For more information, call 577-1864.
Apply at St. Anthony's School
Applications are now being accepted for all grades preschool through 8th grade at St. Anthony School. Take advantage of half-price kindergarten and "frozen" 2020 tuition rates for first through eighth grades. St. Anthony School offers a God-centered approach to learning where students are welcome from all Christian denominations to apply. No child is ever denied admission due to an inability to pay. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Take advantage of small class sizes (18-1 or less), highly qualified educators, Spanish, art, and PE for all grade levels, the only preschool through 8th grade in-house program in Natrona County, and much more. For more information or to schedule a tour, please call 234-2873.
Register for Shepherd of the Hills preschool
Registration for the 2021/2022 school year at Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center will start Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. for families who have had children previously enrolled in our program. There is a $50 registration fee. Open registration begins March 1 and will be ongoing. It is a well established, nondenominational Christian based part time preschool for 3, 4, and 5-year-olds. Music is incorporated in all classes, but what sets the curriculum apart from other programs are the Suzuki violin lessons in the Pre-K 5-year-old class. All teachers are degreed and experienced. Call 234-8522 to set up a time to observe the program in action and see if it is a good fit for your child.
Register for district preschools
NCSD preschool online application window for 2021-2022 opened Jan. 4, 2021. Eight schools in Natrona County will host half-day TANF preschool programs during the 2021-22 school year. Elementary schools with preschool programs will include Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey, Lincoln, Midwest, Pineview, and Sagewood Elementary Schools. Preschool students must be 3 or older by Aug. 1, 2021.
NCSD’s TANF preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants in classes of 18 students. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families and parents are encouraged to be involved. Families’ financial information is required, as the program is funded through federal grants. Priority enrollment is given to families who meet federal income guidelines.
The Natrona County School District also has a lab preschool program at the Pathways Innovation Center. This program is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and includes a half-day preschool program, early morning and afternoon childcare, and includes breakfast, lunch, and snack offerings. As this is a full-day offering, the NSCD Lab Preschool does have a tuition of $600 a month and follows the NCSD academic calendar.
NCSD reminds parents of new kindergarten age requirement
Recently, the Wyoming State Legislature passed House Bill 174 – Kindergarten start date. Under this new change, all kindergarten students must be at least 5 years old by August 1 of the upcoming school year. This change goes into effect for the upcoming 2021 school enrollment period.
Families of students whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 15 may submit an exception request, which requires a kindergarten readiness assessment process, for consideration of enrollment.
The Natrona County School District believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. During the School Choice Registration period, now through Jan. 24, families may go online for enrollment registration. School Choice provides families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children. Further information on the upcoming School Choice Registration enrollment process will be shared in the coming weeks. For specific questions on Kindergarten enrollment, please contact Marie Puryear, Director of Human Resources & District Services, at 253-5455.