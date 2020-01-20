You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Schools
Town Crier: Schools

SME offers scholarships to high school seniors

The Central Wyoming Section of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) is offering several $1500 scholarships to current High School seniors in Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Sheridan counties. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, with an intent to follow a college course of study and career goals which could potentially be applied to the mining industry. These may include a physical science (examples: geology, chemistry, physics), or engineering, or math. Applicants will also be required to provide transcripts and write a short essay on a specified subject. Applications or further information can be requested by emailing to the attention of Bernard Bonifas at smecasper@gmail.com. Applications are due April 5, 2020 and will be awarded in early May.

District preschool has openings

The NCSD Lab Preschool, housed at Pathways Innovation Center, has openings for 3- and 4-year-old children. Students must have been 3 or 4 years old by September 2019.

This is an all-day preschool/childcare setting open from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Preschool students work with a certified preschool teacher, a highly qualified classroom assistant and high school students who are participating in Family and Consumer Science courses at Pathways. Breakfast and lunch are included in the $700/month tuition. Please contact Ms. Alicia Alger, the preschool teacher, at 307-253-1451 for more information or to enroll your child.

The NCSD Lab Preschool provides high school students with the opportunity to earn Early Childhood credentials by completing coursework and practicum hours. Pathways Innovation Center is an extension of Natrona County’s high school system. Pathways courses of study include college–preparatory curriculum, industry certifications, portfolio development, and internships. High School students interested in this opportunity should speak with their guidance counselor at their home school.

Limited preschool spots available

The NCSD Preschool Program has a limited number of preschool openings for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The NCSD Preschool classrooms are housed within NCSD elementary schools. Preschool students work with certified preschool teachers and highly qualified classroom assistants. These programs are half-day preschool and meals are not included.

NCSD’s preschools are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and have certified teachers and classroom assistants. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. The preschool program is free to families who qualify.

Qualifications: students must have been three years old by September 2019, families must qualify financially according to the Federal Guidelines for 2019-2020.

Families who are interested may complete the TANF Financial Requirement Forms linked below and bring them to Mrs. Mari Stoll, Director of Differentiation and Early Childhood, at 970 N. Glenn Rd., Casper, WY 82601. Families with complete applications and who qualify financially will be contacted by Mrs. Stoll about placement possibilities.

Please contact Mari Stoll with any questions at mari_stoll@natronaschools.org or at (307) 253-5434.

