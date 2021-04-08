Town Crier: Schools

The gala will take place at the Ford Wyoming Center, formerly the Casper Events Center, beginning at 5 p.m. and is limited to 500 people. The dinner will be served buffet-style and feature four food stations, each featuring a different cuisine: Mexican, Italian, Asian, and barbecue. Each table will feature wine, and groups of six to eight people can sit together.

According to Dalton, Backwards Distilling has created a special 75th-anniversary cocktail, which will be served in a commemorative glass and sold at the event. A cash bar will also be available.

The evening will include a brief history and slideshow of Casper College. The Casper College Alumni Association will announce the 25 individuals chosen as exemplary alums from the past 25 years, and many will be in attendance.

The limited tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from the foundation online at caspercollegefoundation.org/75th-invitation or by calling 268-2256.

