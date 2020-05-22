Town Crier: Schools

Registration and a deposit of $500 are all that are required by May 31. For more information or to register, contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.

New scholarship for rodeo students

A scholarship in the memory of Tom Parker has recently been established by his family. The scholarship, worth $1,000, will be given at Casper College for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Ann Dalton, associate director of development for the Casper College Foundation, those who apply for the scholarship must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours, have a high school GPA of 2.5, been a member of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association, and a part of the Casper College Rodeo program.

Parker retired from teaching agriculture at the college full time in May 2013 but continued as the head rodeo coach. For many Casper College Rodeo team members, past and present, Parker was their concerned and caring father figure. He loved the kids and always looked out for his team.