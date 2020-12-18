Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

League for boys and girls in grades K-6 runs Jan. 18 to March 18, 2021. Games and practices will be held in the gyms at the main club on East K Street. Teams are formed based on schools and grade levels. Coaches will contact players to alert them of location and time of first practice. The deadline to register is Jan. 7, 2020 . The cost is $30 for members. Annual membership is $10.

Youth basketball signup

The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on our website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for Boys’ Basketball is Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.