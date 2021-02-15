Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

The kids are out of school on Feb. 15 and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Recreation Center is taking extra measures to clean and sanitize each room to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Our staff will be cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene. Class sizes are limited, and students will be expected to keep their distance from other students and teachers and masks may be required.

Don’t delay — class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today! Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.

Mile High Mites comes to ice arena

The Casper Ice Arena is partnering with the Colorado Avalanche’s Mile High Mites program to introduce youth athletes to ice hockey. The learn-to-play hockey program will meet each Saturday morning from March 6 to April 10 at the Casper Ice Arena. The Casper Ice Arena strongly encourages Learn-To-Skate classes and/or practicing forward skating at public skate to prepare for the Mile High Mite program.