Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Back Country Horsemen complete improvements

“The Pathfinder Back Country Horsemen of America (PBCHA) have completed installing a kiosk and a walk-thru gate on the state land seven miles south of Glenrock (Duncan Ranch). Thanks goes out to Mike Homann, who is now in cowboy heaven, his wife Deidra, and Alvin Rone, the welder. These two men and Deidra did 99 percent of the work pouring the concrete, welding the support beam in place and setting the roof on the support beams; I just handed them the tools. Last week we were able to install the display board under the roof of the kiosk. The display board is so heavy that two people cannot lift the display board. Mac Cutright brought his skid loader, which we used to lift the display board. With the help of a person that had been walking the trail, the display board found its home under the kiosk. We used eight-inch long by one-half inch bolts to hang the display board. The place where the bolts were to be installed was so thick that our drill would not go completely through. Luckily Mac had a long, thin punch that we were able to drive thru the timber so that we could drill from the other side. We started at 1:30 and finished up at 4 p.m. Then we started work on the gate that we had installed in the fence that intersected our trail. We were installing the wires on the brace posts and attaching the easy-open gate latch that we had installed earlier. The post where the latch was to be installed needed to be flat. Thanks to our cordless chain saw, hand saw and drill the installation was easily completed. With an electric Dewalt chain saw, a circular saw and a couple of cordless drills, the latch found its home on the post.