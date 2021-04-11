Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

The cost for the full summer of fun is $895 and includes field trips and special programs, lunch and afternoon snacks (provided by the Natrona County School District), and all activities. A very limited number of weekly registrations will be available for $100 per week. Scholarships of up to $100 per child are available for those who qualify and DFS assistance is also accepted.

Don’t delay, spaces are limited and fill quickly. Simple and speedy online registration is available at activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. Fourth St., or call 235-8383.

Y encourages return to fitness routine

Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.

Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.