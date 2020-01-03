Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Winter fitness classes at Rec Center
There’s no better time to start improving health than right now in a fitness class offered at the Casper Recreation Center. Tone, relieve stress, improve overall wellness, and have fun exercising with friends in classes beginning January 6 or 8.
Get a great workout and maintain a better state of physical well-being in Forever Fit. Improve circulation, flexibility and fitness level with a warm-up, low impact aerobics, weights, resistance tube exercises and stretching. This special comprehensive fitness program is for anyone interested in a great workout with lots of variety. Class meets Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. and is instructed by Patty Kempf. Fees are $60 for non-members and $48 for Rec Center members for seven weeks of classes.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $74 for non-members and $62 for Rec Center members for seven weeks of classes. Instructor is Phyllis Pearl-Erk.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the Ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $58 for non-members and $46 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
Come and try out your first class for free, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class. For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page--search Casper Recreation Division.
Learn to cross country ski
The Casper Nordic Club is offering Mangus Ski League lessons for all ages, child and adult, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sundays, from January 5 through February 2. The program will run for five consecutive Sundays in a row.
Classes start promptly at 1:30 p.m. and organizers advise arriving early for best parking and time to gear up.
Registration forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North and the Nordic Trail Center. Also available is online registration, http://bit.ly/2BTcV1U.
Look for updated information on the Casper Nordic Club Facebook page.
Required are ski passes, (available at the lodge, ski stores and the Natrona County Roads, Parks, and Bridges office, 538 SW Wyoming Blvd, Mills), and a signed Risk and Release Form, available with registration form.
Fees: Nordic Club members $100 for first person; $80 additional family member/s; nonmember $80 for first person; $70 for additional family member/s. Nordic Club membership included with lesson fees.
Questions: Call Tori at 259-9299.
Winter rec guide available
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce the arrival of the Winter/Spring 2020 Activities Guide. Registration for Recreation Division classes and passes is officially open. Patrons may view the guide online at www.casperwy.gov or may pick up a copy at the Casper Recreation Center or Ice Arena. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com. New program additions including a self-defense workshop and cupcake & cake decorating classes are featured in the guide, along with perennial favorites such as swimming lessons, ice skating, arts and crafts, youth programs, fitness and more.
For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.
Sign up for youth basketball
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th graders to have interscholastic experiences in sports through the Casper After School Program for Education and Recreation (C.A.S.P.E.R). Kids play on their school team when possible. Practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s home school. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The season lasts 7 to 8 weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork and fun.
Registration is open for C.A.S.P.E.R. Boys’ Basketball through January 13, 2020. Practices will be scheduled by the home school’s volunteer coaches. For all volunteer coaches, there will be a meeting held at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St., on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. Games will begin Saturday, January 25, 2020. Registration forms are available at the Casper Recreation Center or may be downloaded from www.crlasports.com. Online registration is accessible at www.crlasports.com.
Registration for the C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street. For additional information, contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
T-Birds seek basketball workers
The Casper College Men’s and Women’s Thunderbird basketball teams are seeking people to work the scorers’ table during the upcoming basketball season.
According to Angel Sharman, athletic director, those interested in working the table need to know how to keep the score book, scoreboard, and run the score and shot clocks. Scorers will receive $20 per game.
Home games are played at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym on Wednesdays and Fridays at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 and 4 p.m. There are also several tournaments in the schedule and games for those will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
For more information or to apply, contact Robin Bisiar, athletics administrative assistant at 268-3000.
Register online for hockey
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2019-2020 season and is still accepting registrations for the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and there is an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.