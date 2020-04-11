Town Crier: Sports & Recreation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sports and Recreation

Bowling tourney canceled

The Fireball 500 Club 2020 Friends & Family Tournament, scheduled for April 18 at The 307 Sunrise, has been canceled.

League, tourney volleyball canceled

The City of Casper Recreation Division has made the decision to cancel the remaining 4 weeks of the Coed Volleyball season and the 11th Annual Casper Coed Tournament scheduled to take place April 18-19.

If your team has registered for this year’s tournament, staff is working diligently to process those refunds. Registered teams can expect a refund within the next two weeks. Teams that have been playing in the Coed Volleyball league will be receiving a prorated refund within the next two weeks as well.

The Casper Recreation Center would like to thank the community for their understanding during this challenging time. The goal at the City of Casper’s Parks and Recreation Division is and continues to be providing safe, high quality recreational activities to the community.

For questions or additional information, please email pzowada@casperwy.gov or visit the official CRLA website at www.crlasports.com.